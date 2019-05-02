I’m not a member of Inanda Club, I enjoy ‘spousal benefits’ – Malema

Malema added that he would not attempt to persuade her to relinquish her membership.

“As a professional accountant and a woman in business, she has a life of her own and I cannot tell her what to do,” he said.

The Inanda membership Malema now denies having first came up in a story carried by the Sunday Times, which claimed both he and his wife Mantwa had joined the exclusive club.

The article divided South Africans, inspiring debate about whether a self-professed socialist revolutionary should be pursuing the good life in this way.

Others, however, felt it’s perfectly legitimate for him to spend his money and leisure time however he pleases.

The EFF leader slammed the report during a walkabout at The Rand Show, but did not mention whether he is or isn’t a member.

Instead, he expressed the view that the fact that his alleged membership got more media attention – according to him – than a recent EFF Women’s March, demonstrated the skewed priorities of South African media.

The march was, however, reported on in major publications including The Citizen, News24, IOL, and Daily Maverick.