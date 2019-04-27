Remember Madiba today by acts of random kindness

Non-governmental organisation Afrika Tikkun wants South Africans to spend Freedom Day remembering its former patron-in-chief, Nelson Mandela, by showing a few acts of random kindness (ARK).

Afrika Tikkun said its ARK campaign, which has been running since February, will see it spending Freedom Day committed to projects meant to inspire hope in underprivileged children at the organisation’s centres in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

This year, Afrika Tikkun, like the democratic and free South Africa, turned 25 since its formation in 1994. Its goal, it says, for today is “developing and uplifting young people in underprivileged communities”.

The organisation provides nutrition, health and social services to youngsters.

Onyi Nwaneri, Afrika Tikkun’s group executive of strategic partnerships and marketing, said: “With this campaign, we aim to empower young people to be their best self by offering other young people like themselves an opportunity to access developmental support from cradle to career.

“As we celebrate Freedom Day this week, we are particularly guided by the wise words of our patron-in-chief in memoriam, Nelson Mandela: ‘For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.’”

The organisation has encouraged the general public to participate in the ARK campaign by pledging to help end child poverty and youth unemployment.

It hopes to raise R250,000 towards its Cradle-to-Career 360° programmes, which will be used to improve the IT infrastructure in all their centres.

Afrika Tikkun has more than 12,000 registered youth annually, who each receive a comprehensive set of services designed to propel them to success. It provides services to over 10,000 additional beneficiaries.

This weekend will see, among other projects:

Drumming prodigy Danno Petersen launching the Danno Petersen Music Project, mentoring young people on music theory and skills.

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfield player Dean Furman will launch the Dean Furman Soccer Goals Project, mentoring young people on soccer and leadership theory and skills.

Legendary South African artist John Adams will launch the John Adams Art Leadership Project, interacting with Afrika Tikkun’s young people through art master classes.

Business leader KK Fumba will be launching the KK Fumba Mentorship Project, focusing on business and personal leadership skills.

– news@citizen.co.za

