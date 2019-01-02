Church probes reverend’s shocking utterances on women

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa has reacted with shock to the surfacing of recording of a private conversation between Reverend Vukile Mehana and a Raymond Sibanga in which women were allegedly degraded.

In an internal statement released on Monday, the church’s presiding Bishop Zipho Siwa, said the church became aware of the offensive recording through social media platforms.

“The Methodist Church of Southern Africa would like to distance itself from the offensive and shocking utterances of our minister and state unequivocally that his views are in no way representative of the position of the church and its functional duties,” he said.

The bishop said they noted with dismay the blatant disrespect and portrayal of women who are characterised in a dismissive, humiliating and degrading manner.

“The objectifying of the anatomy of women and its link to culture and religion is not only unacceptable but also equally distasteful. We maintain that the opinions expressed are both offensive and highly intolerable particularly in our current climate in which women are dehumanised, abused and disrespected,” he said.

Siwa said in the statement that the matter was receiving immediate and urgent attention and that a full investigation was under way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.