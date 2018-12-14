Discovery ‘blue-ticks’ Ernst Roets

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets was put on indefinite hold after he called Discovery to cancel his medical aid policy and the operator “blue-ticked” him.

Roets took to Twitter to air his frustrations citing what he has called “racial discriminatory policies”.

I called @Discovery_SA to cancel my medical aid. They asked me why. I said that it’s because of their racial discriminatory policies. They then said: Okay, hold on (and put my on hold). And then no-one picks up the phone… It’s been more than 20 minutes now. pic.twitter.com/KtUHjfCC1X — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) December 13, 2018

The service provider then responded to the tweet indicating they would take up the matter by assessing his profile.

Roets declined the offer.

I don’t need an assessment of my profile, but thank you for offering. I made it clear that I’m calling to terminate my medical aid with Discovery. https://t.co/idFKWfTP8s — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) December 13, 2018

Roets has become the latest in a slew of Discovery’s caucasian customers to cancel their policies after Adrian Gore revealed there are plans for Discovery Bank to give black clients 10% equity as part of an empowerment scheme.

During a press briefing where the plans for the bank were outlined, Gore said: “The intention is that when black depositors join the bank, they will be given an equity. There will be no requirement for them to purchase shares at all.”

Gore stated that he expected some political backlash from the decision but stated that the plan was still at an initial stage and the bank would consult widely in order to refine it.

Discovery Bank will be modelled on behavioural economics and a similar rewards model to the company’s Vitality programme.

According to Gore, Discovery Bank aims to be the first bank in South Africa that addresses behaviours leading to poor financial outcomes.

What does it mean to ‘blue-tick’?

To blue tick refers to the act of reading someone’s message and ignoring it by choosing not to respond. This is in reference to messaging app Whatsapp’s introduction of read receipts in the form of blue ticks.

ALSO READ: White customers to boycott Discovery Bank for it’s ‘racist’ share scheme

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.