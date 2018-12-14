; Discovery ‘blue-ticks’ Ernst Roets – The Citizen
 
Discovery ‘blue-ticks’ Ernst Roets

Kaunda Selisho
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets. Picture: YouTube.

The AfriForum deputy CEO tried to call the service provider to cancel his policy and got put on indefinite hold.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets was put on indefinite hold after he called Discovery to cancel his medical aid policy and the operator “blue-ticked” him.

Roets took to Twitter to air his frustrations citing what he has called “racial discriminatory policies”.

The service provider then responded to the tweet indicating they would take up the matter by assessing his profile.

Roets declined the offer.

Roets has become the latest in a slew of Discovery’s caucasian customers to cancel their policies after Adrian Gore revealed there are plans for Discovery Bank to give black clients 10% equity as part of an empowerment scheme.

During a press briefing where the plans for the bank were outlined, Gore said: “The intention is that when black depositors join the bank, they will be given an equity. There will be no requirement for them to purchase shares at all.”

Gore stated that he expected some political backlash from the decision but stated that the plan was still at an initial stage and the bank would consult widely in order to refine it.

Discovery Bank will be modelled on behavioural economics and a similar rewards model to the company’s Vitality programme.

According to Gore, Discovery Bank aims to be the first bank in South Africa that addresses behaviours leading to poor financial outcomes.

What does it mean to ‘blue-tick’?

To blue tick refers to the act of reading someone’s message and ignoring it by choosing not to respond. This is in reference to messaging app Whatsapp’s introduction of read receipts in the form of blue ticks.

