10.3.2021 09:24 pm

Mboweni apologises for tweet after bystander killed during Wits protest

Carien du Plessis/ News24 Wire 
Mboweni apologises for tweet after bystander killed during Wits protest

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Twitter (@GCISMedia)

The finance minister said he did not mean to ‘diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life’.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has deleted and apologised for a tweet in which he appeared insensitive about the death of a bystander during student protests in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

“My information is that there was no student who was being killed,” Mboweni tweeted, soon after news broke that a man was shot by police during the protests.

“Fake news circulating,” he continued.

Mboweni promised that no student would be left behind. He said Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande would deal with the matter of student fees on Thursday, when he is expected to deliver an address.

ALSO READ: Investigators dispatched after man shot dead at Wits student protest

About two hours after this tweet, Mboweni deleted it and replaced it with an apology. He said he did not mean to “diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life”, and didn’t express himself clearly.

He also offered condolences on the death of the man who was shot. The man apparently died after he was shot, allegedly by police using rubber bullets, when he stepped out of the clinic, where he had a doctor’s appointment.

The doctor tried to revive him, with no success.

Wits students protested for a second day on Wednesday about student funding.

The shooting was widely condemned by political parties.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the police “must be professionalised to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives”.

News24 Wire 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Blade Nzimande sends senior team to Wits after protests, death 10.3.2021
Outrage over Mboweni’s ‘fake news’ tweet, following Wits protest death 10.3.2021
Investigators dispatched after man shot dead at Wits student protest 10.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

State Capture Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

Business News Elon Musk makes R383 billion in a day

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition