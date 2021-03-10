10.3.2021 03:56 pm

Outrage over Mboweni’s ‘fake news’ tweet, following Wits protest death

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The body of a man lies on the pavement in Braamfontein, 10 March 2021, after he was shot with rubber bullets fired by the police in an attempt to disperse protesting Wits University students. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Several commentators, including Julius Malema reacted, telling Mboweni that whether or not the victim was a student was irrelevant.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is coming under fire, after proclaiming that “there Was no student who was killed” during the protests at Wits University on Wednesday, and proclaiming that claims to the contrary are “fake news”.

According to authorities there was in fact a fatality, after a man, who had just left a doctor’s office, was struck twice by rubber bullets and succumbed to his injuries. Multiple videos and images were shared of the man’s last moments lying on the pavement, surrounded by students crying for help.

According to Netcare 911’s paramedics, the man had just come out of a doctor’s practice when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students.

Details on whether he was simply an innocent bystander or a student as well are still, unclear, but Mboweni appeared to have made up his mind.


ALSO READ: Investigators dispatched after man shot dead at Wits student protest

The minister’s tweet was met with outrage from scores of users, including EFF leader Julius Malema who reminded him that whether the deceased was a student or not shouldn’t be the issue.

Malema replied. “Life was lost during the peaceful student’s protest, which is not fake news. We know you don’t care, but some empathy will be beneficial now, Tito!!!”


Wits students are protesting against the exclusion of indebted students and the start of lectures on Monday despite more than 8,000 students not yet registered due to owing the institution money.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed earlier that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

