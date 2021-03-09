9.3.2021 07:45 pm

‘I accept no apology from a racist boy,’ Malema tells Stephen Grootes

Neo Thale
EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the Randburg Magistrate's Court are charged with assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. Picture: Twitter / @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF has called for the dismissal of the ‘talentless’ Stephen Grootes, the Newzroom Afrika anchor.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says Newzroom Afrika anchor Stephen Grootes “needs to be taught a lesson”.

This comes after Grootes, earlier on Tuesday, “mistakenly said Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi “killed” Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter. Malema and Ndlozi were in court over assault charges stemming from an incident during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

In April 2018, they were accused of pushing Venter – a member of the Presidential Protection Services – after he refused their vehicle entry to the Fourways Memorial Park where Madikizela-Mandela was being buried.

Grootes immediately apologised for saying “killing” instead of “assault”, with Newzroom Afrika later also apologising to Malema and Ndlozi.

However, Newzroom’s apology came after the EFF had already released a statement calling for Grootes’s dismissal.

“The EFF calls for the immediate removal of compromised, racist and incompetent NewzRoom Afrika anchor Stephen Grootes, for making a blatantly false and defamatory remark, whilst covering the common assault case involving the CIC Julius Malema and Commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“In a pathetic display of his bias and dislike of the EFF and it’s leadership, the idiotic Grootes claimed that the Commander-in-Chief and Commissar Ndlozi were in court for killing police colonel Johannes Venter,” the statement read.

 

