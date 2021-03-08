8.3.2021 12:18 pm

‘I am not a political prostitute’ – Mbalula hits back at critics

Molefe Seeletsa
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter/@FikileMbalula

Mbalula’s sudden switching of allegiance from Zuma to Ramaphosa’s camp and his friendship with EFF leader Julius Malema has people questioning where his loyalties really lie.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has seemed to let his temper get the better of him again following his latest “venting session” on social media.

Mbalula has been trending on social media platform Twitter after he voiced his thoughts on various matters, including accusations of him being a “political flip-flop”, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign and Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

READ MORE: ‘Flip-flop’ Mbaks must smell blood

The minister hit back after a Twitter user suggested Mbalula’s political career might be a “disaster” in the future following his comments on Zuma’s time as the president of the country.

“Zuma is not a saint…he was a disaster for this country big one. Try me I’ll tell you why (sic),” Mbalula said in response to Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu’s “throwback” picture post which included Zuma, Ramaphosa and other notable politicians.

In response to Mbalula’s tweet, the tweeter warned the minister to “enjoy his political career while it lasted”, further calling him a “political prostitute”.

“Malusi Gigaba was being arrogant at some point, but his political career is disaster as we speak. Enjoy your blue light while it last political prostitute (sic),” the user said.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus an ‘unrepentant thug’ that no one takes seriously, says Mbalula

The tweet triggered a response from Mbalula: “I am not a ‘political prostitute’. I am saying stuff you don’t like. That’s the big difference with Malusi Gigaba. Besides I’ve got files on you criminals go fuck yourself am ready for you (sic),” he said.

Mbalula’s sudden action of switching allegiance from Zuma to Ramaphosa at the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference raised a few eyebrows in the past about where his loyalty really lies, along with his friendship with EFF leader Julius Malema, despite their political differences.

READ MORE: Twar of the week: Mbalula 0, Maimane 1

The minister also seemed to agree with claims that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane might be a part of the Zuma faction herself after her rulings against Ramaphosa and his CR17 campaign.

A number of politicians have voiced their support for Mkhwebane. MPs in Parliament are expected to vote this month on establishing an impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

