3.3.2021 06:06 pm

Mashaba vs Makhubo: Who ran Johannesburg better?

Siyanda Ndlovu
Mashaba vs Makhubo: Who ran Johannesburg better?

Current Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Current mayor Geoff Makhubo took the city over when Herman Mashaba resigned in 2019.

A Twitter spat between ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo over who is/was the better mayor the two took flight Wednesday .

“A certain fool ruined our city,” tweeted Makhubo.

“Joburg emerged well from financial ruin by his masters. Hard work tried to reverse apartheid spatial planning by stitching it together but his populist agenda reversed all. He is now shouting from the sidelines signifying nothing. Lord help him,” reads the full tweet.

ALSO READ: Joburg city manager’s golden handshake ‘in the interest of service delivery’

Hours later, Mashaba responded by turning his attention to another former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, before coming back to address Makhubo – who was MMC for finance under Tau’s administration.

“I agree. Parks Tau was useless,” tweeted Mashaba.

“But even more useless was his MMC of finance who seemingly was earning R30 million from Regiments for maintaining relationships with the city.”

ALSO READ: Mashaba vows to have public protector report overturned

Following Mashaba’s tweet, scores of people flocked into the thread and it was game over for Makhubo as the majority of Joburgers showed that they preferred Mashaba’s administration more than that of Makhubo.

“What’s your achievement that’s far?” one user asked the Mayor.
“Mashaba ruined JHB???….Surely you’re joking Mr Makhubo. Parks Tau was a mess in JHB, and this is even acknowledged by some in the ANCYL. You could literally see the difference between a Mashaba administration and an ANC one. The darkest corners of JHB were finally lighting up,” reads another twee on the thread.
There was a couple of people who tried to defend the Mayor but Joburg dweller could hear none of that.
“Under that mampara of your party, the City achieved a record-breaking R2,4bn in irregular expenditure. He must come here to dispute it which I doubt that he will,” a tweet by John Mphatsoe reads seemingly in defense of the Makhubo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former city manager ‘running way’ from his Johannesburg mess 3.3.2021
Joburg city manager’s golden handshake ‘in the interest of service delivery’ 3.3.2021
Daily news update: Joburg loses city manager, Bushiri in ‘deep shock’, US sanctions Russian officials 3.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Covid-19 Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

Mgosi Frustrated Andile Jali considering a move away from Sundowns

Health SA’s poor critically underserved by healthcare, including those on Zuma’s doorstep

Politics Zandile Gumede also wants to have a Nkandla ‘tea meeting’ with Zuma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition