Politics 23.2.2021 11:03 am

Zuma ‘will lose nothing’ by going to Zondo commission, says Mbalula

Neo Thale
Zuma ‘will lose nothing’ by going to Zondo commission, says Mbalula

Jacob Zuma and Fikile Mbalula during the 105th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the ANC on 6 January 2017 at Vilakazi Street in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Earlier, Mbalula responded to a tweet by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, who purported that Zuma could lose his presidential privileges if convicted. 

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula wants former president Jacob Zuma to honour the summons from the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture and appear commission chair Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Monday, the commission asked the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to confirm that Zuma’s defiance of the order for him to appear before the inquiry was an act of contempt. It wants him sentenced to two years in prison.

Seemingly commenting on the commission’s request, a Twitter user on Monday wrote: “Now let’s see if the ConCourt will take Zondo instruction and break the law itself and grant the jail time for Zuma. And if it does, let’s see who has the b*lls to go to Nkandla and arrest Zuma?”

ALSO READ: Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Mbalula entered the fray and responded to the man, tweeting: “Umsholozi [Zuma’s clan name] will lose nothing by going to the commission nothing.”

Earlier, Mbalula responded to a tweet by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, who purported that Zuma could lose his presidential privileges if convicted.

This is not the first time Mbalula has sided with the commission and ConCourt.

Earlier in February, Mbalula – along with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom – chastised the ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule for his support of Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt ruling compelling him to appear before the commission.

READ NEXT: Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set 23.2.2021
WATCH LIVE: Peters continues evidence related to Prasa ‘corruption’ 23.2.2021
The ANC is killing itself to protect its corrupt leaders 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

Education Get your matric results right here on The Citizen

Education Matric 2020 pass rate of 76.2% better than expected ‘blood bath’ – Min Motshekga

Breaking News Zuma must spend two years in prison – Zondo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition