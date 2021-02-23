Zuma ‘will lose nothing’ by going to Zondo commission, says Mbalula

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula wants former president Jacob Zuma to honour the summons from the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture and appear commission chair Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Monday, the commission asked the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to confirm that Zuma’s defiance of the order for him to appear before the inquiry was an act of contempt. It wants him sentenced to two years in prison.

Seemingly commenting on the commission’s request, a Twitter user on Monday wrote: “Now let’s see if the ConCourt will take Zondo instruction and break the law itself and grant the jail time for Zuma. And if it does, let’s see who has the b*lls to go to Nkandla and arrest Zuma?”

Mbalula entered the fray and responded to the man, tweeting: “Umsholozi [Zuma’s clan name] will lose nothing by going to the commission nothing.”

Offcourse the law is properly applied stop misleading JZ for your own ends. South africa is a constitutional state stop testing the system. Niyamqhatha umsholozi i rest my case. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 22, 2021

Earlier, Mbalula responded to a tweet by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, who purported that Zuma could lose his presidential privileges if convicted.

2 years for stuff that could be avoided ? — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 22, 2021

This is not the first time Mbalula has sided with the commission and ConCourt.

Earlier in February, Mbalula – along with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom – chastised the ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule for his support of Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt ruling compelling him to appear before the commission.

