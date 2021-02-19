19.2.2021 12:51 pm

Zuma, Cele joked about former president’s potential arrest warrant, says daughter

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Zuma, Cele joked about former president’s potential arrest warrant, says daughter

Former president Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Twitter

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla says the police minister and her father only shared great conversations and laughs.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla says “no Nkandla tea” was served on Thursday when Police Minister Bheki Cele visited her father.

Zuma-Sambudla took pictures of the two ANC veterans in Zuma’s living room as South Africans took to social media to speculate on what they were discussing.

Following the meeting, Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Minister General Bheki Cele has concluded his visit with former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla which started this morning at 11:00 and will update ANC leadership on the outcome of his visit first.”

While her statement left more questions than answers, Zuma-Sambudla said the two only had great conversations and laughs.

According to her, the two also joked about Cele being the one who will fetch Zuma in Nkandla should a warrant of arrest be issued against him.

Zuma-Sambudla further defended Cele against those who criticised him for wearing a hat inside a house, something that is not allowed in African culture.

“The minister respectfully removed his hat upon entering to meet with former president Jacob Zuma. The Minister is a very respectful man, he asked to put his hat on for the pics…as we all know, it is his trademark,” she said.

WATCH: Zuma’s barmy army denies Cele entry into Nkandla homestead

Meanwhile, a Zuma “tea” shirt challenge has been trending on social media as some noticed the former president seemed to have a favourite shirt for visitors.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bheki Cele finally lifts lid on his Nkandla visit 19.2.2021
Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike 19.2.2021
WATCH: Bheki Cele reveals latest crime stats 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition