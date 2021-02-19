Zuma, Cele joked about former president’s potential arrest warrant, says daughter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla says “no Nkandla tea” was served on Thursday when Police Minister Bheki Cele visited her father.

Zuma-Sambudla took pictures of the two ANC veterans in Zuma’s living room as South Africans took to social media to speculate on what they were discussing.

Following the meeting, Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Minister General Bheki Cele has concluded his visit with former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla which started this morning at 11:00 and will update ANC leadership on the outcome of his visit first.”

While her statement left more questions than answers, Zuma-Sambudla said the two only had great conversations and laughs.

According to her, the two also joked about Cele being the one who will fetch Zuma in Nkandla should a warrant of arrest be issued against him.

No #NkandlaTea was served but great conversations and laughs were shared amongst Comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the Minster that would come and fetch @PresJGZuma ???? pic.twitter.com/ddFuAoC2TN — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 18, 2021

Zuma-Sambudla further defended Cele against those who criticised him for wearing a hat inside a house, something that is not allowed in African culture.

“The minister respectfully removed his hat upon entering to meet with former president Jacob Zuma. The Minister is a very respectful man, he asked to put his hat on for the pics…as we all know, it is his trademark,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Zuma “tea” shirt challenge has been trending on social media as some noticed the former president seemed to have a favourite shirt for visitors.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

After everything this shirt must be taken on auction kahle kahle. Or should we call it a Tea-Shirt. ☺️☺️#NSFAS#bonang#Nkandla pic.twitter.com/j5CtSmEgDt — Khwerana Mukovhe Junior (@KMukovhe) February 18, 2021

Where can I get this shirt and blue touser. If it look good kumdala #Zuma, it will look good on me too. #Nkandla. Akasemuhle umuntu. pic.twitter.com/PKbGrTxJ4g — Dr BT Mncube – Mpapi ???????? (@bless1010) February 18, 2021

Jacob Zuma is seeing his tea guests with the same shirt????? — Albert D Titus (@Tituz83) February 18, 2021

Enough about “President Cyril Ramaphosa” and his johnson Johnson vaccine can we talk about itiye la zuma .even @casspernyovest has decide to go and have a sip of that JG Zuma charismatic tea ☕ pic.twitter.com/HLt3RE1yIe — ????ᴷʰᵃᵇᵃᶻᵉˡᵃ???? (@Dazeenho) February 17, 2021

