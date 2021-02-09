9.2.2021 01:46 pm

#RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople trends ahead of Sona 2021

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
#RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople trends ahead of Sona 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Those who shared their grievances on social media claim that ‘white arrogance’ has become prevalent during Ramaphosa’s tenure.

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will deliver the 2021 State of the Nation Address (Sona) to the first ever hybrid joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Among other issues, South Africans were outraged by the difference in treatment of white people and black people.

This after police used water cannons to maintain social distancing among people who were queuing outside the Bellville South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices last month.

However, the same treatment was not meted out to the Muizenberg Beach protestors.

WATCH: Police shouldn’t have used water cannons on Sassa beneficiaries, says Cele

Those who shared their grievances on social media, using the hashtag #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople, claim that “white arrogance” has become prevalent during Ramaphosa’s tenure.

ALSO READ: Malema: I told Cele he’s scared of white people and Ramaphosa allowed ‘white arrogance’

Meanwhile, delivering his party’s vision on Tuesday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said solutions for South Africa’s problems would not come out of Ramaphosa’s Sona, with Mashaba proposing a multi-party platform to unseat the ANC.

“This is the future of local government. I know this because I had the privilege to serve as the mayor of Johannesburg I know what it is to run a coalition because like it or not, coalitions are the future of South African politics,” said Mashaba.

While the aim is to unseat the ANC in 2024 national elections, he said it was important to ensure that it began with unseating the ANC in as many municipalities as possible in this year’s local government elections.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa’s Sona 2021 will not provide any solutions for SA’s ills, says Mashaba

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Additional reporting by Siyanda Ndlovu

