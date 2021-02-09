RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople trends ahead of Sona 2021

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will deliver the 2021 State of the Nation Address (Sona) to the first ever hybrid joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Among other issues, South Africans were outraged by the difference in treatment of white people and black people.

This after police used water cannons to maintain social distancing among people who were queuing outside the Bellville South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices last month.

However, the same treatment was not meted out to the Muizenberg Beach protestors.

Those who shared their grievances on social media, using the hashtag #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople, claim that “white arrogance” has become prevalent during Ramaphosa’s tenure.

The DREAMER is inviting us to listen to more of his dreams on Thursday ???? I know there won’t be anything for us because #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople pic.twitter.com/r0dmYuXYUL — Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, delivering his party’s vision on Tuesday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said solutions for South Africa’s problems would not come out of Ramaphosa’s Sona, with Mashaba proposing a multi-party platform to unseat the ANC.

“This is the future of local government. I know this because I had the privilege to serve as the mayor of Johannesburg I know what it is to run a coalition because like it or not, coalitions are the future of South African politics,” said Mashaba.

While the aim is to unseat the ANC in 2024 national elections, he said it was important to ensure that it began with unseating the ANC in as many municipalities as possible in this year’s local government elections.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

I wonder what song is the speech based on #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople — Kops_ (@theKopanoSA) February 9, 2021

What did Ramaphosa do now ????‍♂️????#RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople — Katlego Mokgwakgwa (@KMokgwakgwa) February 9, 2021

#RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople #SONA2021 this is just going to be a cut and paste nothing will change from what we’ve been told all this year’s????‼️‼️‼️ #tuesdaymotivations #COVID19 — King????SkhosoH???????? (@SkhosoH_Mpanza) February 9, 2021

What we want vs what we get #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople pic.twitter.com/52VTkm3iUC — Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) February 9, 2021

Nelson Mandela was in incarceration for 27 years.

ANC has been looting for 27 years now. Haven’t we settled our debt yet ????????‍♂️ #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople — #RIPSibongileKhumalo (@ntobengnkadimen) February 9, 2021

Though whites only make 23% of the population in SA….they own almost 80% of the land #RamaphosaHatesBlackPeople pic.twitter.com/a6kNG0l3P7 — Tshepo???????? (@MalumeSharepart) February 9, 2021

