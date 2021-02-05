5.2.2021 04:30 pm

Inside R24K a month apartment with no stove or bathroom

Kaunda Selisho
Picture: Screenshots (TikTok)

The city of New York is notorious for its exorbitant rent prices, especially in some of the city’s wealthier areas.

A New York City realtor named Cameron Knowlton has left his TikTok viewers stunned after giving a video tour or what he called “the worst NYC apartment ever” in one of the most desirable areas in the city – Manhattan.

This after he showed a tiny apartment with no room for a stove, full fridge or freezer, with rent priced at an astonishing $1650 (R24,699) per month.

The apartment is simply a narrow room which serves as both the sleeping and living space, with a sink in the corner and a mini-fridge attached to the sink. It also has a singular closet.

Before you ask if that’s all, it really is. The bathroom is located outside the apartment and it is a communal space to be shared with everyone in the complex.

 

According to a report by Insider, the bathroom is actually two separate “rooms” – the shower and the toilet.

The toilet area doesn’t even have a sink and a key is your only way of keeping other people out while you go about your business.

And before you declare this a rip-off, the city of New York is notorious for its exorbitant rent prices, especially in some of the city’s wealthier areas.

Take a look at the unbelievable apartment below.

@newyorkcityrealtor##apartmenttherapy ##westvillage ##apartmenthunting ##luxuryapartmentsnyc ##nycapartment ##fyp♬ original sound – New York City Realtor

@newyorkcityrealtor##apartmenthunting ##apartmenttherapy ##luxuryapartmentsnyc ##westvillage ##realestateagent ##part2♬ original sound – New York City Realtor

