#ZumaMeetsMalema: Will Malema take a dip in Zuma’s firepool?

Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma at Coetzenburg Stadium, Stellenbosch, on 30 October 2010. Picture Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

The EFF leader on Friday landed in Zuma’s Nkandla homestead via helicopter after requesting a meeting with him on social media.

South Africans have taken to social media to share their hilarious speculations of what Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma could be discussing over “tea”.

This after Zuma released a statement on Monday saying he would defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In his statement, Zuma claimed he was being mistreated at the commission.

With Malema having landed in Nkandla, what could the two be discussing?

Some have asked whether Malema would take a dip into the firepool that made headlines in 2015.

These are some of the hilarious comments on social media:

