ZumaMeetsMalema: Will Malema take a dip in Zuma’s firepool?

South Africans have taken to social media to share their hilarious speculations of what Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma could be discussing over “tea”.

The EFF leader on Friday landed in Zuma’s Nkandla homestead via helicopter after requesting a meeting with him on social media.

This after Zuma released a statement on Monday saying he would defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In his statement, Zuma claimed he was being mistreated at the commission.

With Malema having landed in Nkandla, what could the two be discussing?

ALSO READ: Malema tells Maimane, Habib and Hanekom to stay out of his business

Some have asked whether Malema would take a dip into the firepool that made headlines in 2015.

The prodigal son returns to his father. Are they going to take a dip in the firepool? #ZumaMalema https://t.co/IvDGtpdBmS — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) February 5, 2021

These are some of the hilarious comments on social media:

My suspicion is that #JuliusMalema is going to provide legal advice to #Zuma so as to buy his support for upcoming elections. Politics101. The struggle for power and resources. #ZumaMeetsMalema — Serame Makhele (@icebound101) February 5, 2021

Something tells me what they’re going to be having is not actually TEA. #ZumaMeetsMalema — Noxolo Sibiya (@NoxieSibiya) February 5, 2021

Caution: DO NOT attempt to buy tea today, or this weekend. Tea prices are at its record high, following the on going #TeaPartyAtNkandla #ZumaMeetsMalema — Souldoc Smiso ???? (@souldocs) February 5, 2021

#ZumaMeetsMalema somebody please attend to Mngxitama the man is heartbroken ???? — Future Nkalanga (@future_nkalanga) February 5, 2021

School History books: “On this day 10 years ago Julius Malema met with President Jacob Zuma for tea in Nkandla”.#ZumaMeetsMalema pic.twitter.com/2Lrk57NeUP — Blaq Santa Claus (@BlaqSantaClaus) February 5, 2021

Zuma should have his own reality show, it would be a banger #ZumaMeetsMalema pic.twitter.com/712mm8ZoEJ — Kenzo (@Ntuli_RSA) February 5, 2021

The chopper has landed, Julius Malema to have a cup of tea with Msholozi at the Nkandla homestead. Wondering about the outcome of this rendezvous.????????????#ZumaMeetsMalema pic.twitter.com/UqpLQIAanQ — ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@NovembaFiftin) February 5, 2021

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.