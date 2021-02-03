3.2.2021 12:15 pm

Jacob Zuma’s daughter was not blasphemous, says ACDP’s Meshoe

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Twitter/@DZumaSambudla

The former president has been receiving love from his supporters, who argue that he must not appear before the State Capture Commission.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says there is nothing blasphemous about Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s tweet about her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla has been sending love to her father on Twitter, with one of the tweet’s wording bearing similarity to those of the God’s in the Bible: “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

However, according to Meshoe, those who say Zuma-Sambudla’s tweet is blasphemous are overreacting.

“I wouldn’t go to the extent of saying it’s blasphemous, although it’s undesirable. For a person who does not know the scriptures, they won’t find anything wrong with it. To repeat a sentence in the Bible positively, I don’t think it is blasphemy.

“She took a sentence in the Bible and she’s using it positively, so to say ‘I’m pleased with my father’, I can say ‘I’m pleased with my daughter’, I don’t think it is blasphemous. I think they [Christians] are overreacting on this one,” he said.

This came after political parties condemned the former president for saying he would defy the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he must appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In a statement on Monday, Zuma said there was an agenda against him as the implementation of laws were applied differently to him.

“Recently the commission ran to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to get the court to compel me to attend at the commission and to compel me to give answers at the commission, effectively undermining a litany of my constitutional rights including the right to the presumption of innocence.

“In the circumstances, I am left with no other alternative but to be defiant against injustice as I did against the apartheid government,” Zuma said.

On Tuesday, the Zondo commission said it would pursue a criminal case against the former president.

