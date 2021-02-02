Natasha Mazzone dragged for her vitamin D comment

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone was trending again on Tuesday and not for a good reason.

In his address on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the reopening of beaches to the public as the country sees a decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

The announcement has been welcomed many, including the DA, which had been advocating for the reopening of beaches.

“The fact is government has spent more effort and taxpayer money keeping people off the beach than procuring life-saving vaccines for them. Therefore, the DA welcomes the lifting of the nonsensical beach ban.” said party leader John Steenhuisen.

But Mazzone took it a step further and explained to her Twitter followers why she had been arguing for beach access.

So, what we know: Covid hates vitamin D (which your body gets naturally from sunshine); you should be in open spaces with lots of fresh air. Our government closed beaches and parks and we all crammed into malls and tight spaces….this restriction will not age well, not at all. — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) February 2, 2021

Feel so cheated. For months I walked 5-7 kms in my neighborhood every single day. I had a years worth of coffees in the sun on my stoep during lockdown and I have a plakkie tan to prove it. Was today years old when I found out that the VitD I got only works on beaches. ☹️ — Wednesday’s Child (@wincadman) February 2, 2021

But her social media followers have not taken kindly to her tweet, asking her if vitamin D is only found on beaches.

Twitter user @waynesaisbright responded: “Your tweet won’t age well. Did the government really force us to go into the malls? Did they stop us from walking in our neighbourhoods? If I am outside but not in parks and on the beaches is the vitamin D restricted?”

“Covid cares not for vitamin D. It neither treats nor prevents Covid19. All we know is that those who are deficient have a more severe course, but that’s not the same thing,” said Alastair McAlpine.

According to a report in The Lancet last month, “sufficient evidence to support vitamin D supplementation with the aim of preventing or treating Covid-19 was still lacking and that the topic should be further investigated”.

