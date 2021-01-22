22.1.2021 01:08 pm

‘I would have done it too’ – SA reacts to Johann Rupert’s Covid-19 vaccine jab in Switzerland 

Johann Rupert plays a shot during day two of the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on 5 October 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rupert has been trending on social media, with Swiss politicians expressing their outrage.

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their opinion on reports of billionaire Johann Rupert getting a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Switzerland.

According to Swiss publication Tages-Anzieger, Rupert was one of the 12 people who received the vaccine as part of its test from the Hirslanden hospital group in Thurgau, last week.

The Hirslanden Private Hospital Group announced earlier this month in a statement that it had been entrusted by Thurgau, a canton in eastern Switzerland, with the design and operation of vaccination centres, with the first one having opened on 14 January.

“In the canton of Thurgau, vaccinations have been carried out on people at risk in old people’s and nursing homes by mobile vaccination teams since January 4, 2021. At the same time, several vaccination centres are now being set up.

“Due to the limited number of vaccine doses available in Switzerland, when the Frauenfeld vaccination centre goes into operation, people over the age of 75 or people with chronic diseases who have the highest risk of severe Covid-19 will be vaccinated,” said the hospital.

ALSO READ: Johann Rupert mocks ‘blacks’ who buy BMWs and go to Taboo instead of saving

Hirslanden is owned by Mediclinic – which Rupert’s Remgro owns a 45% stake in.

In response, he was quoted as saying by the publication: “It is important to me to set an example for all the employees of my company. My message is: only by vaccinating will we be able to find our way out of this crisis.”

Rupert has been trending on social media, with Swiss politicians voicing their outrage.

ALSO READ: Johann Rupert is now SA’s richest person

Back in South Africa, the reports have divided social media users, with some arguing that they would have done the same if they were as wealthy as Rupert, while others criticised his actions.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

