20.1.2021 09:39 pm

TikTok shuts down racist accounts impersonating Cape Town schools

News24 Wire
Other apps are looking to profit from TikTok's troubles in the US. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Drew Angerer

‘TikTok can confirm that the accounts referred to in the article were deactivated.’

Video sharing social network site TikTok has shut down two accounts that look as though they are linked to Cape Town schools, over racist content that was posted on them.

An account in the name of Table View High School, and a 15-year-old pupil at the school appeared with racist content last year.

The school said that the account was impersonating the school and a pupil, and it wanted the account taken down, but was battling to do so. It said the school did not have an account.

Another account appeared, in the name of Milnerton High School, not far from Table View High School, and that school also swiftly stated that it did not have a TikTok account.

It asked people to join the numbers of people reporting it to TikTok to help get it taken down.

“TikTok can confirm that the accounts referred to in the article were deactivated,” said a statement from TikTok’s publicity firm in South Africa.

“With regards to Table View High School, TikTok issued a permanent device ban and corresponding ban for several associated accounts for hate speech violations on 20th Nov 2020; and the Milnerton High School account reported was permanently banned on Jan 18 2021.”

An account appearing to be that of News24 also appeared on the network better known for its short video clips that often go viral.

The main thread of the content contained the k-word.

TikTok said the fake News24 account was placed under a permanent ban.

