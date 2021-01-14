Must-see: There’s a hippo in my pool!

A video is doing the rounds on Twitter showing a hippo swimming in a backyard pool.

It was posted by former DA parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Although it is unclear if this hippo is the same one the Gauteng department of agriculture warned residents to be on the lookout for on Monday, when a hippopotamus was reportedly roaming the Fourways area near the Jukskei River.

Reports of the first sighting of the animal were in Chartwell near the Fourways area.

The department said it had received a complaint of a sighting on 29 December, and had deployed various law enforcement and conservation bodies to help locate the animal.

“To date, the hippo has not caused any damage nor posed a threat to any human or animal lives. It is believed that the hippo originates from the Hartbeespoort Dam area and that, if left in peace, will return voluntarily to the area of origin,” said the department.

Hippos have been known to get very aggressive. As such the department has asked members of the public not to approach or feed it if they spot it.

Currently, Rob Ferreira Hospital staff are being praised for being able to save Shaun Phillips’s leg after his encounter with a hippo, in which the animal on the Elephant Whispers property near Hazyview bit his leg.

The Fourways hippo is a 2021 MOOD. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bojNIUXS2d — Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) January 13, 2021

In the video, two men conversing in Afrikaans can be heard commenting on how big the head of the hippo is and using some profanity to address the hippo as well.

Mzansi, being Mzansi, couldn’t resist commenting on the video.

Lol???????????? as for fokof — Domkop (@Domkop_sa) January 14, 2021

Hokay, so fokof is for hippos, like voetsek is for dogs…? — Magida sbhekane’s arch nemesis (@SfisoAtomza) January 14, 2021

Apparently he is on vocation ???? pic.twitter.com/n4bqC09LZ4 — ZA (@steve9952) January 14, 2021

I have so many questions, how did it get there? How do you even get it out? Even if you dart it ???????????????????? — lazz_dali (@lazolad) January 14, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.