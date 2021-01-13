Iman Rappetti ‘grateful for life’ after being discharged from hospital

As the pandemic continues to claim more lives every day in South Africa, people have taken to social media to share the pain of losing loved ones to Covid-19, while others share their survival stories.

As of Tuesday evening, the total number of cases in South Africa is 1,259,748, with 13,105 new cases identified since the last report. Another 755 new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 34, 334.

Award-winning broadcaster Iman Rappetti took to social media on Wednesday morning to share her survival story after being placed on oxygen.

“After facing the prospect of death hooked up to oxygen with vitals that just wouldn’t stabilise, I’m grateful for life. I salute the brave staff at Milpark Hospital and the lady in the opposite bed who prayed for me when I wept with anxiety. Thank you. Please be safe,” she said.

The post has been trending on social media, with many sending Rappetti their well wishes.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wrote: “May you have a full recovery. We are thankful you pulled through.”

The EFF’s Leigh Mathys said: “Great news in the midst of so much sadness Iman.”

Others shared their own stories of survival.

Thami Zizi wrote: “I lost my partner after 15 days in hospital. I’m so happy you are back and alive.” @missSteelo said: “Oh I know that pain and moment of being scared. When you literally feel as if your soul is about to leave your body. When you start tearing up at the realisation of ‘I might die’. When you start praying for every sin you’ve ever committed and just hope to make it to heaven if it exists.”

