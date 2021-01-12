12.1.2021 01:42 pm

TikTokers chewed out for ‘disrespectful’ #FufuChallenge

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The ‘Fufu Challenge’ on TikTok, where Americans record themselves trying out the popular traditional West African staple, has received widespread backlash. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

Social media users went onto Twitter to express disappointment with those who tried fufu then spat it out.

A recent food challenge on viral short video app TikTok is receiving a lot of attention and not for the right reasons.

For the #FufuChallenge, TikTokers record themselves purchasing fufu, the West African staple food which is equivalent of pap in South Africa. Fufu is a staple food common in many African countries such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast and Benin.

It is unclear how and why this “challenge” started, but it did not stop some Americans from visiting their nearest African restaurants and ordering fufu.

This compilation video does contain explicit language


While many in the video enjoyed fufu, social media users went onto Twitter to express disappointment with those in the video who tried fufu then spat it out.

Others wondered why it was even a challenge, saying it was disrespectful to African cultures.




