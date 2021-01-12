TikTokers chewed out for ‘disrespectful’ #FufuChallenge

A recent food challenge on viral short video app TikTok is receiving a lot of attention and not for the right reasons.

For the #FufuChallenge, TikTokers record themselves purchasing fufu, the West African staple food which is equivalent of pap in South Africa. Fufu is a staple food common in many African countries such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast and Benin.

It is unclear how and why this “challenge” started, but it did not stop some Americans from visiting their nearest African restaurants and ordering fufu.

This compilation video does contain explicit language

She trying Fufu …I feel like this would be my reaction ???? pic.twitter.com/v8PDu65Bdh — B. ???????? (@Oh_Bunn) January 9, 2021



While many in the video enjoyed fufu, social media users went onto Twitter to express disappointment with those in the video who tried fufu then spat it out.

Others wondered why it was even a challenge, saying it was disrespectful to African cultures.

These Americans will do this fufu challenge showcasing their disgust with people’s culture food but these are the same ones that wore daishikis to see Wakanda, let Beyoncé drop another Afrobeats album they’ll go crazy bye — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) January 11, 2021

Keep that fufu tiktok challenge off the timeline. Beyond disrespectful and disappointing. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) January 11, 2021

This fufu challenge on TikTok is so gross. Fufu isn’t a ‘challenge’. It’s a traditional everyday Ghanaian meal. Not some kind of inhuman, inedible thing. If you lot want a food challenge, just make a horseradish and peppermint tea sandwich and call it a day. Smh. — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) January 11, 2021





Idk but this fufu challenge isn’t sitting well with my spirit. It reminds me of when the African and West Indian kids used to bring homemade lunch to school and the American kids would scream “eww” and cover their noses. I am triggered lmao. — Chip Chop ???????? (@thechicheso) January 10, 2021

So is the whole point of the #fufuchallenge to be disrespectful to African Culture? Because why are people going out of their way to buy food, taste it, spit it out and call it gross. It’s ok not to like something but to use it to disrespect peoples culture?! Smh — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 11, 2021

I think the only upside to this fufu challenge is the restaurants are getting their bagggggg. Really charging them $50, that’s crazy ???????????????????? — Tiffany???? (@simplytifferss) January 11, 2021





who started this fufu challenge? I just wanna talk…. pic.twitter.com/U46PeCZ3WW — C.N.N???????? (@NCourtney99) January 11, 2021



