‘Movement of thieves’: Mbalula dragged for his ANC birthday tweets

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been dragged on social media by users who have argued that the ANC should not celebrate its birthday amid corruption allegations involving comrades.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will virtually deliver the party’s statement in celebration of its 109th birthday on Friday night at 7pm.

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said the statement would focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, gender-based violence (GBV) and government’s plan on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, among other issues.

Mbalula is among those who have taken to social media to share a celebratory message.

To the oldest liberation movement in the African continent, the beacon of hope for the oppressed, disadvantaged and economic excluded – Happy birthday to the ANC. #ANC109 pic.twitter.com/eFHXtYvcSi — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2021

But South Africans were quick to remind him of the ruling party’s failures.

That has done nothing for it people except to steal our tax monies, loot and live in luxury. We are tired of this corrupt movement were so-called leaders are not held accountable — Tarch (@TarciaMakgolane) January 8, 2021

To the oldest promoter of black poverty in the African continent. The movement of thieves, and corruption advocates. The die hard supporter of the privileged, advantaged minority and owners of the South African economy – happy birthday to ANC. — Princy Mthombeni (@Princymthombeni) January 8, 2021

The ruling party has been plagued by corruption so much that Ramaphosa, in a statement in August last year, said it stood as “as Accused No. 1″.

The consequent anger of the general public towards the ruling party’s conduct was “understandable and justified”, he said, adding it “is an unforgivable betrayal”, that exacerbated the country’s existing hunger and unemployment issues.

Last year, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) picked up on at least 17 dubious tenders in which “politically exposed persons” were involved. These tenders were valued at R1.2 billion.

