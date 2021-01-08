VoetsekANC trends on ANC’s 109th birthday

January 8 marks another #VoetsekANC Friday. The hashtag caught on in the past when South Africans began using it on Fridays to express their frustrations with the ruling party.

South Africans took to Twitter to ask why the ANC was celebrating when it hasn’t actually done anything for the public but steal. They called the 109 years celebration the 109 years of looting.

Apparently #ANC has sent its “Dr” Pallo Jordan to engage Sakina, it is no Suprise’s that a party governed by an instigator of the biggest massacres after apartheid would deploy a self confessed fraught and a cheat to go and articulate 109 years of looting #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/PaCiWUb1Kx — #RIPKingThulare (@LefokotsaneK) January 8, 2021

You may not be irresponsible & drink booze, but it’s okay to be irresponsible & loot & mismanage the country & economy into the ground. And still have not enough hospital capacity, nine months later.#VoetsekANC you filthy, lowlife, criminal, Unconstitutional & treasonous scum. https://t.co/CqachhqU1n pic.twitter.com/XuYFgpe2Mt — Muzzletov McMoscowitz (@trestrange) January 8, 2021

While some users were listing all the things they found wrong about the ANC such as poor communication, looting of funds meant for Covid-19 and running the economy into the ground, some users came to ANC’s defence calling the #VoetsekANC supporters ungrateful and saying they did not appreciate what the party had done for South Africa.

All of you who are busy entertaining #VoetsekANC are ungrateful. Theres alot that the ANC has done to change the lives of our people.Few corrupt individuals cannot erase all the achievements of the anc. Some of you had access to bursaries etc from the same anc.. Happy #ANC109 pic.twitter.com/W58mlRefSP — Edgar Legoale (@EdgarLegoale) January 8, 2021

This Friday, it was Pallo Jordan’s turn to take the heat. The former ANC national executive committee member was criticised for his interview on Morning Live. Twitter accused Jordan of defending incompetence and corruption.

Pallo Jordan is a disappointing fellow. Defending incompetence and corruption.

Aredzi. — Systenious Makhubele???????? (@Systenious) January 8, 2021

What Pallo Jordan is simply doing is smoke and mirrors, ANC has promised a lot of things and continues to promise and has yet to deliver to a 100% anything to this day. #morninglivesabc — An Agent Of Change (@Macnla) January 8, 2021

See Jordan’s interview below, courtesy of the SABC.

