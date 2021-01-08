8.1.2021 10:14 am

#VoetsekANC trends on ANC’s 109th birthday

Reitumetse Makwea
#VoetsekANC trends on ANC’s 109th birthday

Pallo Jordan. Picture: Michel Bega

While the ANC celebrates 109 years since its founding, Twitter is not in a celebratory mood.

January 8 marks another #VoetsekANC Friday. The hashtag caught on in the past when South Africans began using it on Fridays to express their frustrations with the ruling party.

South Africans took to Twitter to ask why the ANC was celebrating when it hasn’t actually done anything for the public but steal. They called the 109 years celebration the 109 years of looting.

While some users were listing all the things they found wrong about the ANC such as poor communication, looting of funds meant for Covid-19 and running the economy into the ground, some users came to ANC’s defence calling the #VoetsekANC supporters ungrateful and saying they did not appreciate what the party had done for South Africa.

ALSO READ:  Twitter freaks out over DBN Gogo’s politically-connected family tree

This Friday, it was Pallo Jordan’s turn to take the heat. The former ANC national executive committee member was criticised for his interview on Morning Live. Twitter accused Jordan of defending incompetence and corruption.

See Jordan’s interview below, courtesy of the SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition