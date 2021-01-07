Twitter is not happy about new WhatsApp privacy policy update

WhatsApp users have two choices: either accept the new privacy policy arrangement or stop using the app all together.

WhatsApp recently announced its terms of service and privacy policy update, stating that if users want to continue using the messaging service from next month, they must agree to share their personal information with Facebook, which owns the instant-messaging app.

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” read the notification, which was sent out to the app’s users.

News of the update sent Twitter users into a frenzy, with some considering deleting the app and others joining different messaging apps such as Telegram.

If it ain’t broke why you gotta fix it!??

I guess it’s time for me to say goodbye to the green app. #WhatsApp #WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/SdFS7YxIW5 — ✊✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? (@This_Sisi) January 7, 2021

Mission for today:

Convert as many of my WhatsApp friends to Signal, because of this:https://t.co/IO86RHPTQY — Michael Birnhack (@Birnhack) January 7, 2021

According to new terms and conditions by WhatsApp, if users tap agree, they accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on 8 February 2021. After this date, users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.

I’m done wasting my life on Whatsapp and back home to where I belong.????

Who missed me???? — Bakwa Room Plug???? (@roomfinder237) January 7, 2021

When WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in 2014, it promised users that its instant-messaging app would not collect names, addresses, internet searches, or location data, WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum said at the time.

