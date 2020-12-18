WATCH: Mathoho on drums, ‘Yoki Yoki’ singer on keys and Khune on the dance floor

Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and midfielder Lebogang Manyama have set tongues wagging on social media following a video of them at what seems like a party.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Mathoho can be seen playing drums, while his younger brother and Yoki Yoki hitmaker Vhudi Mamphwe plays the keyboard.

Khune joins the line of people as they dance to the duo’s rendition of Makhadzi’s Matorokisi, while Manyama watches the show.

Twitter user Karabo Mokwele wrote: “Kaizer Chiefs players don’t have stress shem. Mathoho ke drum boy, Manyama enjoying his bev, Khune o haka Matrokisi… Hai go mnate ko Naturena shem.”

Kaizer Chiefs fans were not impressed with the video and took to social media to voice their frustration.

Chiefs have won just one of their seven opening matches and are languishing in the bottom half of the log table, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points. The team will next face Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday in their final league match of the year before they go on a Christmas break.

