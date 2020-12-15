15.12.2020 11:23 am

‘Is the president scared of Cape Town?’ – SA reacts to Covid-19 family meeting

Kaunda Selisho
‘Is the president scared of Cape Town?’ – SA reacts to Covid-19 family meeting

While the president and National Command Council (NCC) opted out of another hard lockdown, they did institute some very tough restrictions that will find many people having to rethink their holiday plans. Picture: capetown.travel

South Africans were left wondering why Cape Town beaches were left open despite the areas in the province being classified as Covid-19 hotspots.

One thing you can count on South Africans to do is find the humour in any situation and Monday night’s address by the president was no different.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to his podium to address a nation of people who were expecting another hard lockdown for the festive season.

While the president and National Command Council (NCC) opted out of another hard lockdown, they did institute some very tough restrictions that will find many people having to rethink their holiday plans.

ALSO READ: Curfews, closed beaches and limited alcohol sales – should you cancel your holiday? 

Among those restrictions is a new curfew that will pose a bit of a challenge for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, considering the fact that only essential workers will be allowed to be out after 11pm on 31 December.

Additionally, worshippers who do overnight church services will also have to find alternative ways of welcoming 2021.

There have been mixed reactions to this news and other announcements made by the president, where some have accepted the decision while others remain in denial.

The strongest reactions were as a result of the news that Cape Town beaches would be allowed to stay open during this period, albeit during limited times.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition