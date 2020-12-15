‘Is the president scared of Cape Town?’ – SA reacts to Covid-19 family meeting

One thing you can count on South Africans to do is find the humour in any situation and Monday night’s address by the president was no different.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to his podium to address a nation of people who were expecting another hard lockdown for the festive season.

While the president and National Command Council (NCC) opted out of another hard lockdown, they did institute some very tough restrictions that will find many people having to rethink their holiday plans.

Among those restrictions is a new curfew that will pose a bit of a challenge for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, considering the fact that only essential workers will be allowed to be out after 11pm on 31 December.

Additionally, worshippers who do overnight church services will also have to find alternative ways of welcoming 2021.

Can’t even go to church to do cross night on NYE coz there’s curfew. Imbi man — maLwazana (@LwaziV_) December 15, 2020

There have been mixed reactions to this news and other announcements made by the president, where some have accepted the decision while others remain in denial.

Calling President Ramaphosa a coward because he’s trying to strike a balance between saving people’s lives and protecting their livelihoods is peak armchair criticism. Also disingenuous because your job allows you to work from home but want those who can’t to be shut down. — Tumiši (@Tumishi_) December 14, 2020

Ama Zulu are about to ruck! They can’t go to the beach ngeQuantum ngoNew Year!? Wehhhhhhhh… safa oMapholoba. ???? — Wendy Gumede (@theblackwendy) December 14, 2020

he’s basically calling us detty pigs who don’t wash our hands and sneeze everywhere. we don’t follow the basic instructions ???? we’ve gotten lazy. which is true — foyin ???? (@foyinog) December 14, 2020

yoh ha ah. stellies mafia run this country — Certified Lover Dyan ???????? (@BrainChuma) December 14, 2020

Cyril: no NYE jol & 10PM curfew you hear me? me, the introvert: He gets me. He really gets me ???????????? — Merry Kirstmas ???? (@KirstBallard) December 14, 2020

Wait guys so if curfew is at 11pm.. .. does it mean 11pm is the new 00:00am ka NYE? #cyrilramaphosa — ✨•Nkatie•Blessing•✨ (@NkatieBlessing) December 14, 2020

The strongest reactions were as a result of the news that Cape Town beaches would be allowed to stay open during this period, albeit during limited times.

Your president is so scared of Cape Town — . (@_NewMeWhoDis) December 14, 2020

Cape Town has white privilege and last born privilege. What is this ? — (sun) (@RealLifeGold) December 14, 2020

Western Cape is getting preferential treatment again. Sigh! — Social Delinquent (@LwaziSomya) December 14, 2020

Cape Town must share their blackmail on Cyril with the rest of the provinces. — Hlehle Lupindo (@Hlehle_Lupindo) December 14, 2020

