‘Death be not proud’ – tributes pour in for Gee Six Five

Olpha Selepe, also known as Gee Six Five, has passed on. Picture: Twitter @SbuMpungose

The shock news of the passing of musician Olpha Selepe, popularly known by her stage name Gee Six Five, took many by surprise and tributes have streamed in.

At just 65 years old, the retired teacher passed away on Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, the family statement read.

She came into the public eye for her smash hit Obani Lababantu which peaked at number one on iTunes. The song stole the hearts of many South Africans.

In 2018, she completed her master’s degree and was pursuing her doctoral degree in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tributes and condolences have poured in, with many people admiring her zest to go after her dreams at whatever age.

Politican Mmusi Maimane said: “Death be not proud. This is a shocking and painful development. ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3’. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers.”

Popular DJ, Shimza, said: “Chase all your dreams with no fear to be judged because your own happiness lies within you. Farewell Magogo. #RIPGeeSixFive”



According to the family’s representative, Selepe’s love for music started while she was training at a teachers college. Before her hit single, she produced a music album of children’s nursery rhymes in isiZulu.




