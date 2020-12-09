‘Death be not proud’ – tributes pour in for Gee Six Five

The shock news of the passing of musician Olpha Selepe, popularly known by her stage name Gee Six Five, took many by surprise and tributes have streamed in.

At just 65 years old, the retired teacher passed away on Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, the family statement read.

She came into the public eye for her smash hit Obani Lababantu which peaked at number one on iTunes. The song stole the hearts of many South Africans.

In 2018, she completed her master’s degree and was pursuing her doctoral degree in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tributes and condolences have poured in, with many people admiring her zest to go after her dreams at whatever age.

Politican Mmusi Maimane said: “Death be not proud. This is a shocking and painful development. ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3’. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers.”

Popular DJ, Shimza, said: “Chase all your dreams with no fear to be judged because your own happiness lies within you. Farewell Magogo. #RIPGeeSixFive”

#RIPGeeSixFive.. She made her mark in the world. Obani lababantu was a gift to us.. She wanted to show us that you can achieve anything regardless of age or anything. Oh Gogo your song made us so happy. May your spirit rest in peace. Qhawekazi. pic.twitter.com/PDCbhIQTI3 — BellaBillionaire♥️♥️ (@Bellabiyanca) December 9, 2020





Death be jealous, again! #RIPGeeSixFive.. You came! You inspired! Now you are resting! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/MW6jeIf0WR — N U N G U ???? (@NunguKaNdlela) December 9, 2020

#RIPGeeSixFive Condolences to the families and friends. Robala ka Kagiso. pic.twitter.com/0fQo7dgFDe — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 9, 2020





According to the family’s representative, Selepe’s love for music started while she was training at a teachers college. Before her hit single, she produced a music album of children’s nursery rhymes in isiZulu.

Shell shocked and totally speechless this time. You managed to teach us valuable lessons through your smash hit before your untimely departure. How could you though, when we had just known you ? Awu my Spirit Animal hamba kahle #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/Ffhy8ljo5I — TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) December 9, 2020

Chase all your dreams with no fear to be judged because your own happiness lies within you. Farewell Magogo ????????????#RIPGeeSixFive — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 9, 2020





Honestly gone too soon #RIPGeeSixFive — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) December 9, 2020





No ways!!!! ???????????????????????? This is so heartbreaking! Yoh! She truly was an inspiration to many! ❤️???????????? May her soul rest in eternal peace! https://t.co/InPPOmdTD0 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) December 9, 2020



