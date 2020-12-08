Redi Tlhabi takes on Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Author and former news anchor and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi found herself trending once again on Tuesday morning.

This time for taking on Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane took to her own Twitter account to lament some comments made about her by fellow advocate, Dali Mpofu.

“@AdvDali_Mpofu once said whoever is litigating against PP need not prepare a solid case but must just show up and win. It is a concerted effort to render PPSA useless just to deal with me. Oksalayo there is evidence supporting our findings.History has not blanks. @PublicProtector,” tweeted Mkhwebane.

Tlhabi chastised Mkhwebane for her selective objection to a recent judgement against her before asking which specific part of it she had an issue with.

The problem here is that you are not specific on which parts of the judgement you find objectionable. The judgement itself, goes step by step & motivates why a particular finding was reached. These Twitter victories don’t count in court. What specifically are you rebutting? https://t.co/Lj395xHgKi — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 7, 2020

“Eg The primary finding appears in paragraph 296 where the Court stated that: “The PP Report fails at every point. We are satisfied that the Report is the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis. Is this the part you say is problematic?” she tweeted in a follow up.

Or is it chilling finding regarding your probity? The full bench basically says you are dishonest in various ways, including on whether or not you relied on the Report of the Inspector General for Intelligence. These are direct & specific.”Oksalayo” is not the response of adults — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 7, 2020

I thought you’d be reading High Court judgement on “Nothing ever embarrasses me” PP. She collects these scathing judgements as fast as I collect matching running gear. Not only about errors in law, but her conduct: “Reprehensible.” The next step of course “Conspiracy against me.” https://t.co/NhyvzXmK8i — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 7, 2020

Tlhabi drew a significant amount of backlash for even daring to air her opinion on the matter, although, there were those who backed her up.

U don’t even need a law degree to challange that one ????????????????????Am sure a first year law student can rip her apart, hell even a paralegal student can do better than that one ???????????????? — MR DICK (@kabelodick) December 7, 2020

How long did it take for you to read the entire judgement sisi?. — Thabo Makwakwa (@ThaboMakwakwa) December 8, 2020

Maybe you should also bear in mind the journalists, have uncovered 90% of the corruption in the country! — MlunguMitch (@MlunguMitch) December 8, 2020

Ausi Redi I think lets wait for the appeal process maybe she will be exonorated by the court higher than this one, more especial on the legality of rogue unit, its establishment leaves a lot to be desired, and the allegations that the unit, in its investig went beyond the scope — @Nome_Bukhosi (@BukhosiNome) December 8, 2020

Mkhwebane has yet to respond to Tlhabi.

