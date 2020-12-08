Politics 8.12.2020 05:34 pm

Redi Tlhabi takes on Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Kaunda Selisho
Redi Tlhabi. Picture: Twitter.

The after Mkhwebane once again alleged that there is ‘a concerted effort to render PPSA useless just to deal with’ her.

Author and former news anchor and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi found herself trending once again on Tuesday morning.

This time for taking on Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane took to her own Twitter account to lament some comments made about her by fellow advocate, Dali Mpofu.

“@AdvDali_Mpofu once said whoever is litigating against PP need not prepare a solid case but must just show up and win. It is a concerted effort to render PPSA useless just to deal with me. Oksalayo there is evidence supporting our findings.History has not blanks. @PublicProtector,” tweeted Mkhwebane.

Tlhabi chastised Mkhwebane for her selective objection to a recent judgement against her before asking which specific part of it she had an issue with.

“Eg The primary finding appears in paragraph 296 where the Court stated that: “The PP Report fails at every point. We are satisfied that the Report is the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis. Is this the part you say is problematic?” she tweeted in a follow up.

Tlhabi drew a significant amount of backlash for even daring to air her opinion on the matter, although, there were those who backed her up.

Mkhwebane has yet to respond to Tlhabi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


