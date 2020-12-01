1.12.2020 09:58 am

‘We warned them’ about Gordhan, says Malema after showdown at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter
‘We warned them’ about Gordhan, says Malema after showdown at Zondo commission

Adv Dali Mpofu is pictured at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, 30 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The EFF says it will report Pravin Gordhan to the parliamentary ethics committee.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has pulled the I-told you-so card on South Africans following Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s cross-examination at the State Capture Commission on Monday.

Malema said Mpofu did a good job in “exposing” Gordhan, pulling the I-told-you-so card on those who once criticised the EFF for calling on Gordhan’s resignation.

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane accused Gordhan of arrogance, petty jealousy, racism and wanting to deflect from his own involvement in state capture and corruption, as well as having it out for him because he had blown the whistle on illegal corrupt activities at Sars, including the infamous “rogue unit“, by levelling allegations of state capture against him.

Gordhan said he emphatically denied Moyane’s assertions and added that when Moyane became Sars commissioner, that meant the ruin of Sars.

The cross-examination trended on social media, with some praising Dali Mpofu, who was representing Moyane, while others slammed both Mpofu and Gordhan for being “arrogant”.

ALSO READ: Tom Moyane was advancing state capture, says Pravin Gordhan

The EFF also released a statement calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan following his admission that he was part of those who established “a unit”.

Gordhan said during his cross-examination that there was “a unit” that was initially to be under the jurisdiction of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and was used in the fight against illicit trade.


“This admission to the existence of the unit, which is now ironically rationalised by Gordhan as being necessary in ‘fighting against illicit trade’ and described as being product of international benchmarking across the globe, is ground-breaking…

“The EFF calls for the immediate removal of Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan from Cabinet on charges of espionage … His actions represent a breach of our democracy…”

The party further said it would report Gordhan to the parliamentary ethics committee.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team

Politics ‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition