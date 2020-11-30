 
 
Boerboel Wear: Racy ad creates stir

4 hours ago

The advert has been shared over 4 700 times with more than 9 000 hilarious comments.

Marizka Coetzer
30 Nov 2020
05:05:11 AM
"Mooi Jan" is causing a stir online. Pic: Boerboel Wear.

A Zulu woman was prepared to learn Afrikaans to gain the attention of the young male model from Krugersdorp, who had women all across the country weak at the knees following a racy advert for a local clothing brand. The advert by Boerboel Wear spread like wildfire on social media this month after the brand posted an advert with the new Jan Jan Jan boere-boyband member as the model. In November, Netwerk 24 reported Dulan Emslie was selected as the new member of the band. The band is made up of three members, “Fris-Jan” (Strong Jan), “Lang-Jan” (Tall Jan), and...





