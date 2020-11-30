Boerboel Wear: Racy ad creates stir

A Zulu woman was prepared to learn Afrikaans to gain the attention of the young male model from Krugersdorp, who had women all across the country weak at the knees following a racy advert for a local clothing brand. The advert by Boerboel Wear spread like wildfire on social media this month after the brand posted an advert with the new Jan Jan Jan boere-boyband member as the model. In November, Netwerk 24 reported Dulan Emslie was selected as the new member of the band. The band is made up of three members, “Fris-Jan” (Strong Jan), “Lang-Jan” (Tall Jan), and...

In the advert, Mooi-Jan is photographed with his back to the camera looking over his shoulder.

“With this photo, we would like to emphasise that our lightweight Denim Kalahari shirt looks flashy with any of our pants. Also, note the vivid pocket detail on the left sleeve. #VleiswysVrydag,” reads the advert caption.

Women went gaga over the 23-year-old model’s physique, which saw the advert shared more than 4 700 times with more than 9 000 hilarious comments from women of all races weighing in on the advert.

“With those legs, he stamps the bulls straight into the bully beef tins,” a social media user said.

“Ek kan nie verstaan Afrikaans nie, maar oor ons ewige gebergtes, waar die kranse antwoord gee [I cannot understand Afrikaans, but about our eternal mountains, where the cliffs answer],” another one replied.

“Ek is baie lief vir jou [I love you very much], I am willing to learn this language for you, coffee tastes better with

milk.”

“How much is the guy, asking for a friend.”

“Do you charge extra if he has worn it, asking for a friend?”

“This is what will bring all South Africans together.”

Saricha Coetzer, co-owner of the brand, said they were surprised with the response to the advert, especially on

social media.

Coetzer said she and the other co-owner, Stephan Hugo did not anticipate the advert

would create such a sensation.

They said besides the enormous reaction on social media, they have had a lot of interest in the actual clothing in the advert.

“Men are ordering the outfit for themselves and women order the outfit their men,” Coetzer said.

The Mooi-Jan fans will, however, be heartbroken to hear they will possibly not be seeing the front of the outfit.

According to a source, the model and the family of the model were overwhelmed by the reaction and the public’s infatuation.

Mooi-Jan also allegedly declined to appear on the JacarandaFM interview earlier this week.

The Citizen contacted Mooi-Jan, who did not want to comment about the advert and said there are things to be sorted out first.

