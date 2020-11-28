28.11.2020 12:11 pm

Pitso trends on Twitter following Al Ahly Caf Champions League glory

Citizen reporter
Pitso Mosimane, the head coach of Al-Ahly, masterminded a win in Casablanca on Saturday night. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Mosimane says he felt ‘amazing’ after guiding Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title on Friday evening.

South African Pitso Mosimane was trending on Twitter after he led Al Ahly to a Caf Champions victory.

Mosimane became only the third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary to win the Champions League title with two clubs.

A late goal from Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek on Friday in an all-Egyptian Caf Champions League final in Cairo.

Mosimane said he felt “amazing” after guiding Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title on Friday evening in Cairo, their first victory in the competition in seven years.

READ MORE: Pitso hails ‘unbelievable feeling’ as Al Ahly conquer Africa again

Many took to Twitter to congratulate the coach for his success at Al Ahly, check out some of the tweets below:

