Pitso trends on Twitter following Al Ahly Caf Champions League glory

South African Pitso Mosimane was trending on Twitter after he led Al Ahly to a Caf Champions victory.

Mosimane became only the third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary to win the Champions League title with two clubs.

A late goal from Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek on Friday in an all-Egyptian Caf Champions League final in Cairo.

Mosimane said he felt “amazing” after guiding Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title on Friday evening in Cairo, their first victory in the competition in seven years.

READ MORE: Pitso hails ‘unbelievable feeling’ as Al Ahly conquer Africa again

Many took to Twitter to congratulate the coach for his success at Al Ahly, check out some of the tweets below:

What a couple of months in Cairo it has been for Pitso Mosimane! Pitso hails ‘unbelievable feeling’ as Al Ahly conquer Africa again https://t.co/40UZk0BSQN via @Phakaaathi — Phakaaathi (@Phakaaathi) November 28, 2020

I have final purchase this Tlb its official mine you can officially call me Sir just like sir Pitso Am preparing myself for 2022 pic.twitter.com/M2mdeUTQez — Ndi MuVenda (@Hangwela) November 28, 2020

The only South African coach that will beat Bayern Munich for the FIFA Club World Cup ????

Coach Pitso pic.twitter.com/UWts7ugVzl — The Real Chris Plaatjie (@chris_plaatjie) November 28, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS Coach Pitso???????????????????????????????? you have ACHIEVED a milestone ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/hOC3rv53bU — Scelo Qwabe (@QwabeScelo) November 28, 2020

We need to fix SAFA as soon as possible so that Sir Pitso can come home and elevate us to our rightful place in Africa football. pic.twitter.com/Q0OlNGnR5B — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) November 28, 2020

Pitso Mosimane. The pride and joy of South African football. Undoubtedly the best local coach ever. What a living legend! pic.twitter.com/XC7115aP25 — Meluleki Simelane ???????? (@IamSluga) November 28, 2020

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.