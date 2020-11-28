Supercar Blondie becomes world’s most viewed FB page (video)

Alex Hirschi, known as Supercar Blondie, is a social media entertainer that creates car-related content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

She was born in Australia but now lives in Dubai where she does reviews and reveals of the world’s most luxurious cars.

Last year, she was named as one of the top 30 most influential women in the Arab world.

ALSO READ: Extreme Festival aiming to end difficult year on a high at Zwartkops

This week she took to Facebook to announce that not only was her page now the most-viewed on the platform, but she has also reached 5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.