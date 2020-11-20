How to use Twitter’s new feature ‘Fleets’

Twitter users have had mixed reactions to the Twitter stories ‘Fleets’ feature, a short story feature which can now be found on the social media app, similar to Instagram and Facebook’s offering.

Many users say the new feature is rather awkward and unnecessary, whilst others seem to be enjoy postingt fleets.

Fleets

WhatsApp Story

Instagram Story

Facebook Story It’s getting a bit much… Strength to those without a kick ass data plan ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Dg4NkfP7LU — Sihle Mlambo ???????? (@SihleMlambo_) November 20, 2020

the fleets r so cool pic.twitter.com/5C4WBxgu2Q — Dino?! (@iHugDino) November 20, 2020

According to Twitter, the update was added on November 18,2020.

The social media app says the reason for ‘fleets’ is to help users feel more comfortable and under less pressure to ‘rack up’ retweets and likes, leaving many tweets left in drafts.

“Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation – it’s where you go to see what’s happening and talk about it. But some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure

“We’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Fleets is so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thought,” says Twitter design director, Joshua Harris and Product manager Sam Haves‎on in a Twitter blog post.

Here’s how fleets work:

You can now fleet, text, reactions to tweets, photos or videos. Fleets can be customized with various background and text options available. The fleet will disappear from view after a day.

Followers can see your ‘fleet ‘at the top of their home timeline.

“To share a Tweet in a fleet tap the “share” icon at the bottom of the tweet and then tap, “Share in fleet.” Then, add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Soon, stickers and live broadcasting will be available in fleets,” adds Twitter.

Twitter confirms that fleets are obligated to follow Twitter rules, which in essence means that Twitter users will need to tap through a warning before viewing a fleet.

“To report a fleet, tap the ‘v’ icon at the top of a Fleet and you can also mute the account posting the fleet from here. We’ll take action if a reported Tweet breaks our rules,” says Twitter.

