‘A righteous man sees trouble and runs away’ – Shepherd Bushiri

It is still unclear how Shepherd Bushiri managed to flee the country on Wednesday, breaching his bail conditions.

Bushiri confirmed on Saturday that he is in Malawi during a televised address. The self-proclaimed prophet said that he fled South Africa because he “feared for his life”.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were granted bail of R200,000 and stand accused of theft, money laundering, and fraud. As officials scramble to find out the finer details on how he managed to flee, the Hawks confirmed he did not present himself to the police as required.

Social media is also on the hunt for any information and a video has surfaced showing the Enlightened Christian Gathering leader during a sermon.

In the video, he says: “A righteous man sees trouble and runs away but the foolish man sees trouble and stays there… It gives you the ability to sense danger.”

He then mimics someone disappearing.





Bushiri said in an earlier statement the decision to leave South Africa was a “painful” one and that they believe they are being persecuted and not prosecuted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his Malawian counterpart Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday for a working visit.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said Malawi is a “signatory of the SADC protocol and other legal instruments on extraditions.

“We will not hesitate to invoke these provisions and instruments to assist law enforcement agencies to extradite fugitives of justice,” Lamola said.

In late October Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motosaledi said his department had uncovered evidence that the couple entered the country using visitors visas and conducted business with it – something that is not allowed with that specific documentation.

Attempts by The Citizen to get a comment from the Home Affairs Department have been unsuccessful.

