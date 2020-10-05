5.10.2020 01:08 pm

WATCH: Probe into Limpopo traffic officer ‘assaulting’ motorist on video

Citizen reporter
The reason that led to the scuffle remains unclear.

The Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality has launched an internal investigation following an incident of a traffic officer assaulting a citizen near a petrol station in Jane Purse, Limpopo, on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, the traffic officer is seen slapping the motorist a number of times before tripping and pinning him to the ground.

The traffic officer is also heard saying “wa telela, wang ntlwaela“, which suggests that he may received or felt disrespected. The altercation allegedly started after the traffic officer pulled over the man for drunk driving.

According to the Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality’s spokesperson Lemson Moropjane, an investigation has already under way.

“The incident is still under an internal investigation, so we cannot comment on what exactly led to the altercation or who started it,” Moropjane told The Citizen.

“The municipality has not decide what action will be taken against the traffic officer. However, we’ll see what happens once a report on the incident is completed.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users seem to be divided on whether the incident was “unlawful” or not, with some users calling for the traffic officer to be suspended.

See the tweets below:

