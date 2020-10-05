WATCH: Probe into Limpopo traffic officer ‘assaulting’ motorist on video

The Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality has launched an internal investigation following an incident of a traffic officer assaulting a citizen near a petrol station in Jane Purse, Limpopo, on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, the traffic officer is seen slapping the motorist a number of times before tripping and pinning him to the ground.

The traffic officer is also heard saying “wa telela, wang ntlwaela“, which suggests that he may received or felt disrespected. The altercation allegedly started after the traffic officer pulled over the man for drunk driving.

According to the Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality’s spokesperson Lemson Moropjane, an investigation has already under way.

“The incident is still under an internal investigation, so we cannot comment on what exactly led to the altercation or who started it,” Moropjane told The Citizen.

“The municipality has not decide what action will be taken against the traffic officer. However, we’ll see what happens once a report on the incident is completed.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users seem to be divided on whether the incident was “unlawful” or not, with some users calling for the traffic officer to be suspended.

See the tweets below:

Suspension won’t be enough. He must also be arrested. Watelela yena self. This is indeed power abuse. pic.twitter.com/37AzD4zmM7 — LASI (@LASI04341151) October 4, 2020

It may seem like it but you can see the guy doesn’t want to get arrested and he doesn’t seem sober. Now we want to blame the cop for an abuse so let’s think before we blame the cop. But I’m not saying that he is right. — Tebogo J Mthombeni (@mthombeni_j) October 4, 2020

???? What did he do…. He won’t get slapped for nothing…. ????????‍♂️ — STAY SAFE RSA ???????? (@stolencarRSA) October 4, 2020

Whatever this guy has done does not deserve this. If he was white, this wouldn’t have happened and this proves the disregard that even we as a black people have for each other. — The only saleem (@only_saleem) October 5, 2020

Assault…? What happened before the slaps? — Philani Mzimela???????? (@PhilaniiMzimela) October 4, 2020

I hate police brutality but it would be very fair if maybe we can know what started it all. pic.twitter.com/987dHdaQYt — drf (@drfmkhonto) October 4, 2020

Since it won’t be

‘Black lives matter” what do we call this? and if I apply self defence I might get shot, so what do I do? @SAPoliceService please advice since you know the law better? — Kateka Ngobeni (@katekakay) October 4, 2020

Is it me or this guy is not sober. — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) October 4, 2020

