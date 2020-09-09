Ndlozi says EFF members’ mere ‘touching’ of eNCA journalist ‘is not harassment’

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has said that the mere “touching” of an eNCA journalist by party members was “not harassment”.

This after an eNCA reporter and cameraman were chased away from covering an EFF Clicks protest in Goodwood Mall in Cape Town on Monday morning.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has since condemned “abusive and intimidatory behaviour” toward an eNCA news team covering EFF protest action.

Ndlozi tweeted: “But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!”

But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them I really do not see harassment here. Merely Touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment! https://t.co/dzkglCGVcM — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020

Ndlozi further posted other tweets in defence of his stance that a mere touch of a journalist does not amount to harassment, tweeting in one of them that “the presidential protection unit has been pushing journalists since the days of Nelson Mandela”.

The Presidential Protection Unit has been pushing journalists since the days of Nelson Mandela. Journalists have never called this harassment; not a single journalist, senior or junior, has ever complained. An unarmed member of the EFF, touches one journalist; you cry Harassment! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020

In another tweet, Ndlozi questioned why eNCA keeps “coming to us” after the broadcaster last year decided to stop covering the party’s elective conference.

But @eNCA why do they keep coming to us when it is you who decided to walk out of our lives at the EFF National Assembly. According to you, we are the undesirables! We have since asked you to also LEAVE US ALONE. It is harassment to keep coming to us; you walked away. Stay Away! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

