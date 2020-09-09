9.9.2020 02:50 pm

Ndlozi says EFF members’ mere ‘touching’ of eNCA journalist ‘is not harassment’

Citizen reporter
EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national communications manager Sixolise Gcilishe at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, 27 July 2018. Picture: ANA

Ndlozi says the touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has said that the mere “touching” of an eNCA journalist by party members was “not harassment”.

This after an eNCA reporter and cameraman were chased away from covering an EFF Clicks protest in Goodwood Mall in Cape Town on Monday morning.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has since condemned “abusive and intimidatory behaviour” toward an eNCA news team covering EFF protest action.

Ndlozi tweeted: “But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!”

Ndlozi further posted other tweets in defence of his stance that a mere touch of a journalist does not amount to harassment, tweeting in one of them that “the presidential protection unit has been pushing journalists since the days of Nelson Mandela”.

In another tweet, Ndlozi questioned why eNCA keeps “coming to us” after the broadcaster last year decided to stop covering the party’s elective conference.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

