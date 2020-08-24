24.8.2020 10:10 am

Ramaphosa scolds Mboweni after ‘African presidents must stop nonsense’ tweet

Gopolang Moloko
Picture for illustration purposes. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni arrives at parliament for his 2020 budget speech, 26 February 2020. Picture: Gallo Images

In one tweet, Mboweni said African presidents needed to stop making hasty decisions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments he made on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

In one tweet, Mboweni promised to mobilise if not provided with reasons why the Central Bank Governor was fired by Lungu.

Ramaphosa assured the people of Zambia that Mboweni’s remarks did not reflect the views of the South African government.

In a statement on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said the issue was being addressed to ensure there was no repeat of such actions by the finance minister.

“South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia.”

Mboweni’s views have faced fierce criticism on social media with some wishing he would rather focus on the country’s issues.

