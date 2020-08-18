SA celebrates #TheReturnOfAlcohol

The hashtag #TheReturnOfAlcohol was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, the day the sale of alcohol officially resumed.

Booze and cigarettes were back on sale on Tuesday as the country transitioned to Level 2 of the lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement at the weekend.

The decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol has been welcomed by the liquor industry, including the likes of SAB and independent liquor traders and taverns, while it has been criticised by some, such as the EFF.

Speaking to The Citizen, the red berets said alcohol and cigarettes, “have never exhibited a positive contribution to South African society” and the country’s economy.

The party’s spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo said: “If lives can be protected at the expense of substances that have historically proven to be disruptive to black life in particular then so be it. Alcohol results in an overburdening of the healthcare system and violent behaviour in South Africa, these are social factors we cannot afford in a time of a deadly and infectious pandemic.”

The Twitter reactions on Tuesday under #TheReturnOfAlcohol were mixed, however, with some users pointing out that while some celebrated that booze was once again back on sale, others had lost their jobs via retrenchments.

Here are some of the reactions under #TheReturnOfAlcohol

When everyone is happy for #TheReturnOfAlcohol

I got retrenched!!! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/dud8iMowhs — I AM KOENAFIGO ????: (@koenafigo) August 18, 2020

#TheReturnOfAlcohol Season 2, it’s on ???????????? pic.twitter.com/e5ZWlNWESb — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 18, 2020

One user shared a video of Police Minister Bheki Cele shouting in isiZulu, encouraging people to go and drink as much as they wanted. However, the time when and where the video was taken could not be determined.

#TheReturnOfAlcohol makro tops …

Am I the only one who do not have money to buy alcohol???? ???? today .???????????? pic.twitter.com/fCcMxBYyP3 — mpho nkake ????️‍???? (@Mphossible_N) August 18, 2020

Despite the country transitioning to Level 2 of the lockdown which resulted in the easing of many restrictions to allow more economic activity, leaders – including Ramaphosa, Minister of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala – have urged South Africans not to be complacent and overlook the Covid-19 preventative measures as this could lead to a resurgence of the pandemic and also consume alcohol responsibly.

On Sunday, Zikalala said: “People on social media have been wrongly interpreting the lifting on the ban of smoking and alcohol as an opportunity to go back to their old habits.

“We wish to plead with our people not to abuse their access to alcohol; and to remind them that smoking is still bad for the lungs and veins, among other dangers.

“We still need to ensure that our health care facilities are protected to prioritise saving the lives of those affected by Covid-19.

“We want to make it clear that the unbanning of alcohol sales is not an excuse for people to go back to drinking and driving, which results in innocent people being killed or injured. It does not give people the licence to get involved in fights where others will be assaulted, stabbed or shot.

“It is not an opportunity for them to get drunk and then beat up women and children. Neither does it give people the right to cross our freeways, or engage in jay-walking because that is when they get knocked down by cars and die. These are all the negative factors that alcohol tends to lead to, which then overwhelms our health system unnecessarily.”

