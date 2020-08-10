Makhura threatens legal action after being accused of PPE corruption

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has threatened to take legal action against anyone claiming on social media that he was involved in alleged PPE tender corruption.

This comes after Makhura was made aware of social media posts where it was claimed that his wife and an alleged girlfriend, scored PPE tenders.

In a statement on Monday, Makhura dismissed the posts as fake news and lies and vowed to hunt down those responsible for generating and spreading it on social media.

“They will be found, and an example will be made of them,” Makhura warned in the statement.

Makhura said as a matter of principle, neither his wife nor children did business with government, and that this was a matter he agreed upon when he joined government.

“The allegations are false and will not pass scrutiny. The same social media post makes allegations about an inappropriate relationship (“side chick”) between the Premier and the official who has resigned from the department of health.”

PPE tenders have come under the spotlight recently and intense scrutiny had been placed on politicians after the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband Thandizizwe Diko’s Royal Bhaca Projects company, was awarded a R125 million PPE tender from the Gauteng health department.

The scandal has resulted in Diko taking a leave of absence following the allegations, amid public outrage.

Media reports also suggested that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons scored more than R2m in PPE tender contracts.

Nomvula Makonyane’s daughter was also alleged to have landed a lucrative tender.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a committee to investigate all the contracts, while Finance Minister Tito Mboweni forced all departments to publish names of companies that got tenders and their payments.

Makhura said: “We will not be deterred in our fight against corruption. All those found guilty of any wrongdoing will face the full might of the law. All the crooks must face a jail term as a true reflection of our seriousness about fighting corruption.”

“Over the past few months, numerous false accusations have been made in my name.

“I refute all such claims and urge those who continue to spread fake news in an attempt to not only tarnish the names of innocent people, but to mislead society and cause unnecessary panic, to desist from doing so,” said Makhura.

“These are unfounded and baseless allegations. Much like the earlier fake news about the Premier’s relationship with a certain Hamilton Ndlovu; these lies will never pass the test of scrutiny by any investigation.

“Again, these allegations are false and those who made them do not feel any obligation to proof.”

He said the aim of the fake news and smear campaign was to focus attention away from the real thieves and criminals who have plotted, executed and benefited from PPE corruption.

