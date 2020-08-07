WATCH: Healthcare workers take part in #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

Twitter users have shared videos of healthcare workers from different hospitals taking part in the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which has taken the world by storm.

Watch the videos below:

This is beautiful. Hope springs eternal. https://t.co/zli8VfEAOY — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 7, 2020

Earlier this week Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane asked Dora Nginza hospital’s obstetrics & gynaecology department if they’ve done the#JerusalemaDanceChallenge and today they’ve responded. pic.twitter.com/3fVkjP19QH — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 7, 2020

