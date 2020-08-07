7.8.2020 05:02 pm

WATCH: Healthcare workers take part in #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

Citizen reporter
A screenshot of the video of healthcare workers taking part in the challenge.

The nurses are seen taking part in the challenge while seemingly at their place of work.

Twitter users have shared videos of healthcare workers from different hospitals taking part in the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which has taken the world by storm.

Watch the videos below:

