Hearts and waving flags on social media ‘to protect the image of the ANC’

The ANC has seemingly launched a social media campaign calling on its members and supporters to post images of the party’s flag with heart emojis in the traditional colours of the organisation, black, green and gold, as a way of “protecting” its image.

A message circulated on social media, calling on members and supporters to take part in the said campaign, reads that since the governing party has come “under attack it is our responsibility to protect it”.

“I am by no means condoning corruption that seems to be rife,” the message reads, further stating that the party has done no wrong but rather “it is some individuals who are bringing the organisation to shame”.

The message says the campaign is meant to “restore” people’s faith in the ANC as “some people are beginning to [lose] hope” in it.

The campaign comes at a time when social media has been abuzz with complaints that the party has facilitated the squandering of billions of rands meant for Covid-19 relief either by party members, officials deployed by it or those connected to the ANC.

The ANC Gauteng recently took the decision to subject President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko to the party’s provincial integrity committee (PIC), following reports on contracts amounting to R125 million her husband, King Madzikane II, scored from the Gauteng Department of Health through his company, Royal Bhaca Projects.

The matter has also affected Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and his wife, City of Joburg MMC Loyiso, who have been placed on leave.

The contract, which was for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), has caused huge furore due to a possible conflict of interest borne from Khusela’s proximity to Ramaphosa and her membership in the ANC PEC.

Following the scandal, Khusela Diko took leave of absence until the investigation into the matter has been concluded.

A political analyst has said the scandal has knocked Ramaphosa’s image.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe was sent a text to confirm whether the party has launched a social media campaign “to protect” its image, however, no response was forthcoming.

The ANC’s verified Twitter account throughout Friday retweeted users either dressed in party regalia or who seemingly adhered to the request made in the message.

We will rise and serve our people with integrity.

We have NO other home ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VfDTdxXNab — Tumi (@ItumelengDarkmo) July 31, 2020

“To Congress we must be loyal and true.For Congress,we must forget any personal or sectional interests or gain.We must put th cause and the interests of the people be4 any expediency. To be true leaders, we must put the interests nd welfare of our people above our own”#ANCFriday pic.twitter.com/Bmxk64mEdA — ntalo mabunda (@ntalo64s) July 31, 2020

Those retweeted by the account included Ministers Stella Dabeni-Abrahams and Fikile Mbalula, serving in the communications and transport portfolios, respectively.

#ANCFriday “The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid but the one who conquers that fear” Nelson Mandela pic.twitter.com/xj4gCe2yNO — Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (@Stellarated) July 31, 2020

We have come a long way, but the road ahead is long and challenging. If we are to succeed, we must redouble our efforts and not rest on our laurels. #ANCFriday pic.twitter.com/qJlyXINY7r — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 31, 2020

Mbalula on his own Twitter account retweeted similar images and others with messages about lessons “learned” about “the harsh impact on society and economy arising from loss of integrity in institutions of state and business and in political and other formations”.

As a nation, we have learned the harsh impact on society and economy arising from loss of integrity in institutions of state and business and in political and other formations. #ANCFriday pic.twitter.com/r6UzPIJuAA — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 31, 2020

“We accept the criticisms. Having learnt from both the good and bad of the past twenty-five years. Informed by our history of commitment to the people’s cause, we are resolved to make this an era of renewal and hope,” #ANCFriday https://t.co/5oxYFHUQq3 pic.twitter.com/pEshEUf7M2 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 31, 2020

“We were remiss in not preventing a drift from the compass of integrity that inspired the generation whose mission it was to achieve a democratic and inclusive society. We have heard the cries of millions about things that went wrong,” #ANCFriday https://t.co/5oxYFHUQq3 pic.twitter.com/PEsoKxd918 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 31, 2020

