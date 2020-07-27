27.7.2020 08:30 am

‘Deal with these ‘unscrupulous thieves’, says Mboweni on corruption while Twitter reacts

Citizen reporter
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni attends a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of the ANC's four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

Mboweni expressed his opinion on the matter, saying that the tenders weren’t a ‘blank cheque to deceive and steal’.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni issued a warning to the “unscrupulous thieves” responsible for the looting of the Covid-19 relief funds, claiming that the government was watching them and that there would be consequences.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during his nation address last Thursday that he had signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate Covid-19-related corruption.

The president confirmed that 36 cases related to Covid-19 corruption were being investigated and prosecuted, which included fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and overpricing of procurement and fake NGOs.

“A tender is an ethical contract. It is not a blank cheque to deceive and steal. And stealing from unwell people! During a Covid-19 pandemic! Please, people. What kind of people are these criminals?! [SIC],” Mboweni said.

The minister said it was time that leadership dealt with those involved decisively “without fear, favour, or prejudice”.

Mboweni’s statement has prompted responses from Twitter users. See the tweets below:

