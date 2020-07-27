‘Deal with these ‘unscrupulous thieves’, says Mboweni on corruption while Twitter reacts

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni issued a warning to the “unscrupulous thieves” responsible for the looting of the Covid-19 relief funds, claiming that the government was watching them and that there would be consequences.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during his nation address last Thursday that he had signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate Covid-19-related corruption.

The president confirmed that 36 cases related to Covid-19 corruption were being investigated and prosecuted, which included fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and overpricing of procurement and fake NGOs.

Mboweni expressed his opinion on the matter, saying that the tenders weren’t a “blank cheque to deceive and steal”.

“A tender is an ethical contract. It is not a blank cheque to deceive and steal. And stealing from unwell people! During a Covid-19 pandemic! Please, people. What kind of people are these criminals?! [SIC],” Mboweni said.

A tender is an ethical contract. It is not a blank cheque to deceive and steal. And stealing from unwell people! During a COVID-19 pandemic! Please people. What kind of people are these criminals?! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 26, 2020

The minister said it was time that leadership dealt with those involved decisively “without fear, favour, or prejudice”.

The wrongs being done by unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively. It is time that leadership led without fear, favour or prejudice. Watch the space. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 26, 2020

We should be working together to defeat the virus. Not see this as an opportunity to defraud the State and unwell people. We are watching you and there has to be consequences. For sure. Game over! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 26, 2020

Mboweni’s statement has prompted responses from Twitter users. See the tweets below:

Talk is cheap. You are the governmnent. You said during election campaign there will be no impunity. You knew people stole funeral money, food parcels and from projects such as the one in Muyexe. You put no steps to stop it. What made you think they wont eat now? — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) July 27, 2020

Tito Mboweni could have sent that tweet as a bulk SMS to his contact list. — Civil Flaw (@qmlbeatz) July 27, 2020

Most of them they’re your friends chief… pic.twitter.com/XXsYfK06sX — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 26, 2020

Consequences and Accountability don’t exist in the Vocabulary of the Ruling Party. pic.twitter.com/OUQBnrILjS — Oratile Selemogo (@Sir_Selemogo) July 26, 2020

You guys have been all talk for too long. Nothing has happened and my guess is nothing will happen. SA is tired. — IzakStephans (@thepeacelovers) July 27, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.