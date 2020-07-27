 
 
Staying positive while Covid-19-positive is possible

The Covid Nineteen Support Group started as a space to support friends and family with the disease, but now has over 80,000 members worldwide, from doctors giving remedies to ease pain and discomfort, to mental health practitioners giving free counsel.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
27 Jul 2020
Nontozamo Xozwa, founder of the Covid Nineteen Support Group. Picture Supplied

On 16 June, as the country was celebrating a bittersweet Youth Day from the confines of their homes and regulation-cleared workspaces, Eastern Cape local government employee Nontozamo Xozwa started a small support group comprising of Facebook friends who were affected by or infected with Covid-19. Now, just over a month later, the group, simply named Covid Nineteen Support Group, has ballooned into over 80,000 members from around the world, sharing knowledge and resources among people who were otherwise isolated and in fear of the worst. Testimonies have since been pouring in from the group of people who have pulled themselves...

