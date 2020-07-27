Staying positive while Covid-19-positive is possible

Staying positive while Covid-19-positive is possible1 min ago
The Covid Nineteen Support Group started as a space to support friends and family with the disease, but now has over 80,000 members worldwide, from doctors giving remedies to ease pain and discomfort, to mental health practitioners giving free counsel.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities
horse news Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here
Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’
Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna
South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa