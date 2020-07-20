Ndlozi divides opinion on saying Mandela’s name used to ‘neutralise black people’

Major criticism against EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s views regarding Nelson Mandela has surfaced on Twitter, with some users even accusing Ndlozi of seeking attention for questioning Mandela’s input to the country’s history.

Questioning one of Mandela’s quotes, Ndlozi asked what the former statesman meant by them.

In his tweets, Ndlozi asked: “Mandela once said he fought against ‘black domination’ … Can those with rigorous minds help me process this?

“Where in the world or history have people been dominated by ‘blacks’? Where has this blackness represented domination, superiority, and privilege? What did Mandela mean?”

Mandela is no longer a useful figure to confront injustices of racial violence, exploitation and marginalization. His name is used each year to neutralize black people into a false racial unity, peace and reconciliation. Mandela himself allowed this when he was alive! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 18, 2020

The comments came as the country celebrated Mandela Day on 18 July, as many conducted different acts of service for 67 minutes.

While some questioned Ndlozi’s motives, some appeared to salute Ndlozi on his radical views.

Ndlozi, Mandela was the by far the most important figure than you. Instead of choosing war, he elected PEACE. Something that is very foreign in the EFF.https://t.co/Tog9bCMbaH — Sello Samuel (@SelloSamuel14) July 18, 2020

When he went to jail. He was for us. The Mandela that came out of jail, was a total different Mandela than the 1 who wanted no compromise for us the black people. So yea, sanele manje. Millions are being spent every year celebrating him wen black people r still deep in poverty. — #NoToTribalism (@InkosiYamaqaba) July 18, 2020

Ndlozi, what have you contributed to the struggle? Mandela did his bit by fighting apartheid from it’s beginning to end and brought democracy with little blood bath as a side show. Add relevant solutions and act on them, as we will keep celebrating Mandela — justin right (@justinright1) July 18, 2020

People who use Tata Mandela to get some woke Twitter engagement here bore me.

No one is perfect, and I’d love to see their credentials on how they fought for justice in a way that endangered theirs and their families lives. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 18, 2020

Imagine Ndlozi criticizing Mandela? Ndlozi who has never made anything near the impact that Mandela made and who is unlikely to ever make such an impact. Ndlozi who has never made sacrifices for others like Mandela made, and who is unlikely to ever make such sacrifices Mxm. https://t.co/HO1AscEiZl — Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) July 18, 2020

