20.7.2020 01:48 pm

Ndlozi divides opinion on saying Mandela’s name used to ‘neutralise black people’

Gopolang Moloko
Ndlozi divides opinion on saying Mandela’s name used to ‘neutralise black people’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi debating the PAIA Amendment Bill in parliament. Picture: Screenshot (Parliament of the Republic of South Africa YouTube)

The comments came as the country celebrated Mandela Day on 18 July.

Major criticism against EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s views regarding Nelson Mandela has surfaced on Twitter, with some users even accusing Ndlozi of seeking attention for questioning Mandela’s input to the country’s history.

Questioning one of Mandela’s quotes, Ndlozi asked what the former statesman meant by them.

In his tweets, Ndlozi asked: “Mandela once said he fought against ‘black domination’ … Can those with rigorous minds help me process this?

“Where in the world or history have people been dominated by ‘blacks’? Where has this blackness represented domination, superiority, and privilege? What did Mandela mean?”

The comments came as the country celebrated Mandela Day on 18 July, as many conducted different acts of service for 67 minutes.

While some questioned Ndlozi’s motives, some appeared to salute Ndlozi on his radical views.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Time to take stock, Madiba style 17.7.2020
Ndlozi slams ‘SA’s chief scientist’ Abdool Karim for reopening schools, economy 15.7.2020
Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy 13.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Business Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition