‘Entanglement’ tops South African Google searches

Following Friday night’s episode of Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, where celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith discussed allegations made by her former lover August Alsina, the word ‘entanglement; found itself topping the list of trending searches on Saturday.

With a whopping amount of over half a million searches, ‘entanglement’ far surpassed searches for the days’ soccer matches which often dominate search results over the weekend.

The interest in the term spiked after Pinkett-Smith referred to her relationship with Alsina as “an entanglement.”

Many had no idea that the term is also used to refer to a complicated or compromising relationship or situation.

Jada was kinda right though.

Other lamented how they feared it would become the new dating buzzword.

The word even got a trap music remix which you can listen to below:

