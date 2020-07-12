12.7.2020 09:25 am

‘Entanglement’ tops South African Google searches

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith on Red Table Talk | Image: Twitter

Hundreds of thousands of South Africans entered the search term in their Google browsers between Friday and Saturday.

Following Friday night’s episode of Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, where celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith discussed allegations made by her former lover August Alsina, the word ‘entanglement; found itself topping the list of trending searches on Saturday.

With a whopping amount of over half a million searches, ‘entanglement’ far surpassed searches for the days’ soccer matches which often dominate search results over the weekend.

Sat, 11 Jul 2020 – Trending Google searches in South Africa | Image: Screenshot (trends.google.com)

The interest in the term spiked after Pinkett-Smith referred to her relationship with Alsina as “an entanglement.”

Sat, 11Jul 2020 – Entanglement was the most searched term in South Africa | Image: Screenshot

Many had no idea that the term is also used to refer to a complicated or compromising relationship or situation.

Other lamented how they feared it would become the new dating buzzword.

 

The word even got a trap music remix which you can listen to below:

