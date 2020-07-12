‘Entanglement’ tops South African Google searches

Following Friday night’s episode of Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, where celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith discussed allegations made by her former lover August Alsina, the word ‘entanglement; found itself topping the list of trending searches on Saturday.
With a whopping amount of over half a million searches, ‘entanglement’ far surpassed searches for the days’ soccer matches which often dominate search results over the weekend.
The interest in the term spiked after Pinkett-Smith referred to her relationship with Alsina as “an entanglement.”
Many had no idea that the term is also used to refer to a complicated or compromising relationship or situation.
Other lamented how they feared it would become the new dating buzzword.
The word even got a trap music remix which you can listen to below:
The internet wastes no time at all ???????? pic.twitter.com/k709hsEGis
— ???????? (@rahm3sh) July 11, 2020
