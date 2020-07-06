6.7.2020 12:09 pm

WATCH: Motorists spin cars on busy freeway while screaming 'the world is ours'

Gopolang Moloko
Motorists break the law by spnning cars on busy freeway.

In a blatant disregard for the law, two motorists are seen spinning cars allegedly on the N12 near Boksburg in video footage.

The footage, shared just six hours ago, shows three cars, two of them spinning in circles as motorists on the opposite lane hoot, in an attempt to stop the apparent disorder.

One of the men in the video is heard shouting: “The world is ours!” as his accomplice spin their cars, causing what looks to be major traffic.

A look behind the perpetrator’s cars shows headlights, clearly indicating that other motorists have yielded to the lawbreakers.

Police have been made aware of the footage and the story will be updated as soon as a comment is available.

05/07/2020 – TOTAL THREAT TO ROAD USERS! N12 BOKSBURG. SHEER LAWLESSNESS!

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Sunday, 5 July 2020

