3.7.2020 10:11 am

We’re fighting Covid-19 and Motshekga ‘the virus’ cry parents over Grade R decision

Gopolang Moloko
Minister for Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The Council of ministers, on Thursday, amended an earlier decision for certain grades to return to school, and Motshekga is expected to brief the public on the weekend on the matter.

A child repeating grade R is better than a dead child are some of the comments that have surfaced on Twitter following the Basic Education department’s decision that Grades 6, 11 and R will return to school on Monday, July 6.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga met with the nine provincial education MEC’s yesterday and announced the u-turn to an earlier published gazette that said Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11, would return to school under strict health protocols.

This has sparked fierce resistance from the public, with some taking to social media calling for Motshekga to be replaced as minister.

In tweets, some were quick to show their concerns on the decision to send learners back to school amid a rising number of Covid-19 infections.

