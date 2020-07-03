We’re fighting Covid-19 and Motshekga ‘the virus’ cry parents over Grade R decision

A child repeating grade R is better than a dead child are some of the comments that have surfaced on Twitter following the Basic Education department’s decision that Grades 6, 11 and R will return to school on Monday, July 6.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga met with the nine provincial education MEC’s yesterday and announced the u-turn to an earlier published gazette that said Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11, would return to school under strict health protocols.

The Council of ministers, on Thursday, amended an earlier decision for certain grades to return to school, and Motshekga is expected to brief the public on the weekend on the matter.

This has sparked fierce resistance from the public, with some taking to social media calling for Motshekga to be replaced as minister.

In tweets, some were quick to show their concerns on the decision to send learners back to school amid a rising number of Covid-19 infections.

Message to Aunty Angie Motshega….

Don't ignore this kid….#AngieMotshega pic.twitter.com/osvm5W4zca — Mr Page, Page26 (@Page2612) July 3, 2020

This year we are fighting two viruses "Covid19" and #AngieMotshega the virus#Covid19isGettingCloser pic.twitter.com/OeNo2TlaMv — Bread (@Bread_S3) July 3, 2020

History has taught us that #AngieMotshega doesn't care about the lives of school children. Before Covid, learners died during school hours & some were even stabbed by outsiders. Nothing was done about it. Enoch Mpianzi's killers are still roaming around free. Angie doesn't care. — Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) July 3, 2020

Dear Mr president can you and your government kindly reconsider the idea of opening grade R schools,am sure by now you have seen how the of infections have been rising, we can't afford to put our next generation of leaders etc at such risk #AngieMotshega#Covid19isGettingCloser pic.twitter.com/ZOXHnTvcSp — UMbali's_Tales (@UmbaliT) July 3, 2020

#AngieMotshega just imagine a teacher asking a Grade R leaner being asked "where's your musk" pic.twitter.com/R3gG3fngKt — HLOKWA LA TSELA.. (@Rox_Ronald1) July 3, 2020

