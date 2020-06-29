Parenty 29.6.2020 02:45 pm

WATCH: A video accusing Curro of racism resurfaces on Twitter

Parenty staff writer
WATCH: A video accusing Curro of racism resurfaces on Twitter

Curro Roodeplaat

A 2015 video found its way into 2020 and people are still reacting.

A 2015 eNCA interview of Curro Roodeplaat in Kameeldrift, Pretoria has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, the school is being accused of racism, where white and black kids are separated. According to the headmaster, the school has received complaints from white parents that the school is becoming “too black”.

The principal explains that they only grouped the kids based on their race to “promote a multiracial school”.

The school principal confirmed they were indeed separating the kids and that they have no problem with having more black students than white. The issue, however, is that the school does not want to lose the support of white parents, and thus taking the steps that they did.

This has caught the attention of people online, and people are reacting to this video.

