WATCH: A video accusing Curro of racism resurfaces on Twitter

A 2015 eNCA interview of Curro Roodeplaat in Kameeldrift, Pretoria has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, the school is being accused of racism, where white and black kids are separated. According to the headmaster, the school has received complaints from white parents that the school is becoming “too black”.

The principal explains that they only grouped the kids based on their race to “promote a multiracial school”.

The school principal confirmed they were indeed separating the kids and that they have no problem with having more black students than white. The issue, however, is that the school does not want to lose the support of white parents, and thus taking the steps that they did.

This has caught the attention of people online, and people are reacting to this video.

Curro??? This is the weirdest thing ive ever heard. I know racism is real but this ??? WHAT THE HELL????

Curro how do you promote multi-racial society by grouping children according to their race?????????

This is how you do it

pic.twitter.com/Ra03uIC0Y1 — Ngwana Edward (@pakshisha) June 29, 2020

I'm sorry but this is just weird in a country where it's majority black vele I'd expect more black kids ….what's the problem? so is curro only curro cz of a certain race attending the school? Or is it the standard of education

