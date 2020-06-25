Former Google head slammed after alarmist viral Covid-19 voice note

WeWork Africa General Manager Stafford Masie, who was previously the head of Google’s South African operations, has had to issue a statement clarifying a voice note that he sent to friends, which has since gone viral.

Masie began his statement by apologising to the doctor he quoted.

“Firstly, I want to sincerely apologise for the voice note – there is no excuse for it Dr Oliver – I am so sorry! I can only imagine your anger and disgust.”

Masie justified the existence of the voice note by explaining that it was only meant to be for his family whom he wanted to inspire to be more cautious given the rising infection rates.

“Nevertheless, I am wrong. I am so sorry the voice note has been shared outside of the private family WhatsApp group and you have been notified of it,” said Masie before promising to do whatever he can to help “mitigate the consequences of this voice note”.

I feared that my family members weren’t doing enough. Should you receive that voice note, please treat the contents therein as personal opinion(s), not informed by facts & not based on any expertise I have re COVID-19. The audio you may hear was not meant to be made public… — Stafford Masie (@staffordmasie) June 23, 2020

In the voice note, Stafford recalled a recent doctor’s visit with a doctor Oliver after a suspected spider bite.

According to Masie the doctor then advised him to “put his family back in lockdown 5” which included keeping public outings down to a minimum and taking all the precautionary measures after having undertaken a grocery run.

“He said that what they’re seeing on the medical front and what is about to happen in the next two to three weeks he says is going to shock us. He says in the next two to three weeks we’re going to see what Italy saw and what London saw, what Milan saw and Spain, Madrid etc,” added Masie.

…he told me. I used his name and stature as a means to further emphasize matters re my opinion(s) to my family. He has received many calls and enquiries regarding what I claimed he stated. Doc, again, I sincerely apologize – it was completely wrong of me to use your name in… — Stafford Masie (@staffordmasie) June 23, 2020

“He scared me, extensively. He worried me when he spoke to me now and he said to me that I should stop coming to work,” he added.

Masie then vowed to take very “big evasive actions” with all his staff and his family.

If that voice note create(d)(s) any fear or anxiety I sincerely apologize. Remember to always fact check sources/stories folks. But, I do believe we need to all take the situation more seriously and follow authoritative facts (not viral WhatsApp voice notes from dorks like me!) — Stafford Masie (@staffordmasie) June 23, 2020

Taking to Facebook, Dr Mark Oliver shared a screenshot of Masie’s apology along with a caption stating that he has not seen or spoken to Masie for seven months and that he strongly distances himself from such “maligned opinion”.

This post serves to notify anyone that has heard a voice note by Stafford Masie claiming that I gave him Covid advice. I… Posted by Mark Oliver on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

