Malema to be publicly interrogated by journalists on VBS saga

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that on Thursday he will be publicly interrogated on the VBS Bank saga by a panel of journalists.

Malema tweeted that the public interrogation comes after SABC journalist Samkelo Maseko asked during an NPA briefing whether links between the EFF leader and the party and the bank were being investigated “even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA”.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi recently briefed the country on the progress of prosecutions after the disappearance of over R2 billion, which led to the liquidation of VBS Bank.

Malema tweeted that following Maseko’s questioning at the briefing, he then challenged the journalist to put together five of his colleagues from media houses he trusts, who would publicly interrogate the EFF leader on the bank scandal.

“These journalists can ask whatever question they wish, from VBS, bank statements, On Point, and so-called collapse of Limpopo,” Malema tweeted.

The EFF leader said he has spoken to the party to request that Pauli van Wyk be part of the interrogation as she was previously not allowed at its briefings.

Van Wyk has published stories on how the EFF, Malema and his second-in-command Floyd Shivambu are believed to have benefited from the looting of the bank.

The public interrogation will take place at the EFF’s headquarters on Thursday at 12pm and would be broadcast on the party’s various online platforms.

“Let the court of public opinion begin. We are not scared,” Malema tweeted.

Thread on the Collapse of Limpopo, NPA & VBS:

1. Following the Press Conference held by NPA, SABC journalist @samkelemaseko asked about investigations regarding me and or the EFF in relation to VBS. This is even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

Seven suspects implicated in the VBS scandal were recently arrested by the Hawks and have appeared in court.

A report released in 2018, written by Advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans titled The Great Bank Heist, put the total number stolen from the bank at R1.89 billion, and recommended that more than 50 individuals be criminally charged and held liable in civil proceedings.

One of those individuals was Floyd’s brother, Brian Shivambu. The EFF has been accused of receiving R16 million from the bank.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

